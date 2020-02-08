Glendora, La Serna among the seeded teams in Division 4 - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section released the pairings for the girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday, and several regional teams generated high revenues in their division. The first round begins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most area fans will focus on Division 4, where two area teams generated high revenue. Glendora (25-3), who won his first title in Palomares League history, finished second and will host the University High of Irvine (14-10) in a first-round game.



Sharp-shooting utility player Ellie Travisano leads the tartans. The junior is the team’s top scorer with 121 points. Attacker Hailey Andress made a considerable contribution with 85 hits. “We are currently at peak performance and very confident that we can go all the way,” said Glendora coach Alba Gomez. “If we have number two in the division, we have a better chance of going far in the playoffs.”

La Serna (19-8), champion of the Del Rio League, finished fourth and has a home game against Alta Loma (17-10). Bianca Borunda, an experienced striker, is the team’s most successful scorer with 114 goals. Casey Barragan adds another 84

“We are very excited about the playoffs,” said La Serna coach John Pringle. “We believe that we have a good opportunity to run. We’ve been tested this season on a tough schedule that I think will pay off in the playoffs. “

Pasadena Poly (17-2) will play a home game against Crescenta Valley (12:12) in the first round of Division 4 on Tuesday. Temple City (16-9), Rio Hondo League champion, welcomes Tesoro (14-11). Bonita (12-12) meets Huntington Beach Edison (15-13).

Schurr (13-15), who won the CIF national division 2 championship last year, was one of two regional teams selected in division 2. The Spartans, champions of the Almont League, will host Redondo Union on Wednesday. La Canada (14-10) travels to Agoura (9-9).

St. Lucy (19-8), Baseline League champions, has a home game against Newbury Park (21-5) in Division 3.

California, second in the Del Rio League after La Serna, finished second in Division 5 and will host Walnut (11-14) on Wednesday. Los Altos (22-8), who repeated as master of the Hacienda League, will host Xavier Prep. According to Chris Coleman, goalie Priscilla Hernandez has been the team’s leader throughout the season.

“Priscilla was the backbone of our team,” said Coleman. “Repeating yourself as a league champion is great. As expected, this was the toughest team I’ve trained at Los Altos for 14 years. “

In other division 5 action; Arcadia (15-2) meets Villanova Prep (17-10), San Dimas (23-5) meets Alemany (11-10). Montebello (12-14) goes to West Torrance (21-3); Monrovia (19-8) has a street game against Foothill Tech (11-12) and Diamond Bar (20-7) will visit Upland (9-13).

El Rancho (13-10) has secured first place in Division 7 and will play a home game against Nogales (7-14). La Salle (9-12), who finished fourth in the preparatory league, got four seeds in Division 7 and moved to Heritage (6-11). In Sierra Vista (10-6) the winner of the game Rancho Mirage against Eisenhower will be played.