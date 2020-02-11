Glam rockers Slade can help brighten up somber songwriters today - Aidan Smith

Advertisement

Unlike most modern pops, Slade could cause a state of “sweating, shudder of ecstasy” in their fans, Aidan Smith writes.

It’s all over now baby blue. The sad songs have won. New research has shown that although pop music once echoed towards a generally happy chorus, nowadays it is all sadness and despair, often worse.

The study reveals a decrease in positive words in texts such as “love” and “joy” while it is low. Negative words such as “pain” have become increasingly popular and “hatred” is five times the frequency of 15 years ago.

How did this come about? I think back to the clubs of my youth club and the DJ who knows the exact moment to put Nilsson’s Without You on the turntable – knowing that the knock of fast-winding platform shoes, irresistibly blended with the weak trail of Charlie perfume, blended with Bazooka Joe bubblegum , meant that I was thrown away again and that the chorus “Can’t live if life is without you” would be the perfect soundtrack for my tear trough. But these Friday nights always ended with a happy 45. A choon to send everyone home smiling and optimistic that soon – maybe the following Friday – there would be someone new, someone else to skwe. No group, at that time or since, has done merriment better than Slade.

Imagine my shock when Slade announced that they were no longer there on the very day the study was published. In the beginning I wondered if the two things were connected: that the band could still cheer me up by thinking of grandmothers who lived after almost half a century, to the extent that I would now even consider a mullet of frills , had decided that if all people were wanted, mawkish self-obsession, bitterness and gall, they might as well solidify themselves.

Repairing, not throwing away, hotel rooms

The truth is, as is often the case, more prosaic. Dave Hill fired Don Powell, the only other remaining original member. In the future there will be two Slades – Dave Hill’s Slade and, wait for that, Don Powell’s Slade – but really, the band as I remembered well and everyone who skweezed his first outlook to the glam-rock punch is ready. It is gudbuy for Slade.

Do you know how the end came? Via email. Which self-respecting rock star does that? We, the poor juices trapped in offices live by e-mail, so four working class hooligans who can’t spell but know the secret of thundering number 1 hits, we don’t have to do that. This can be greater than just the downfall of Slade. It could be the death of classic rock and roll behavior.

However, I suppose that while Slade made an almighty roar like classical rock ‘n’ roll, she did not always behave according to the gray rule book in their heyday of the early 1970s. Just like fellow glammers Roxy Music, who would decorate hotel rooms instead of throwing them away from world-tired esthetics, Slade never threw a TV into a swimming pool, where the band’s obits revealed that singer Noddy Holder was wearing a tool set to repair Defective electricity and wobbly furniture, so leave the place “nice” for the next guests.

They have never suffered from the age-old musical differences, at least until now. Hitparade rivals Sweet were the ones for fights, struggles and quarrels that simmered for years. Glasgow-born singer Brian Connolly was the half-brother of Taggart actor Mark McManus, he of the slogan “A murder was committed”. The Sweet story became very dark, but although the other Slade originals, Noddy Holder and Jim Lea, stopped in the 1990s, there seemed to be no resentment. So it is disturbing for our fans that Hill and Powell have dropped out when both have reached the age of 73. It is the same kind of sadness that you feel when a long-married couple calls it a day and the lawyers decide who gets the Teasmade and the stairlift.

Mama Weather All Crazee now

Slade originated from the Black Land in the English Midlands and with the grating roar the sound had an industrial revolution in its power. As a damage limitation, his doctor recommended drinking vodka and black currant every day for his throat and gargling with TCP. A larynx specialist once declared him out of treatment, but he almost never lost his voice and Slade almost never released a record that didn’t go straight to No. 1.

Coz I Luv You (the first single I ever bought), Look Wot You Thin, Take Me Back ‘Ome, Mama Again All Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noise, Skweeze Me, Please Me – school teachers hated the spelling mistakes and complained to Slade’s record company, and that is why we loved them even more. And let’s not forget Merry Xmas Everybody, the Herod of the yule soundtrack in the store, causing shoppers to flee online and kill the main street.

The band was even better live. “You enjoy joy while the entire building vibrates,” wrote the notoriously hard-to-please American rock critic Lester Bangs about his first Slade performance. “Clay floors, planks in the walls, the gigantic pipe organ behind the stage all vibrate and hit. The band rocks the trusses and meanwhile people come out of the balcony. Eight year old children wriggle like dervishes, teenage birds cry and faint and pull their curls into total Hard Day’s Night hysteria, boys jump up and drum on the chairs as if they were trampolines. There was a child who said it all: maybe 17, short hair and horn rims … sweating and shivering with ecstasy, his whole body writhing and extending his arms into wild, irregular bows, eyes closed, yawning, blessed by totally beautiful mindlessness transportation. “

The reaction of the public was almost the same at Leith Town Hall in May 1975, the week after I left school. Sad songs and hate songs can’t do this, you see.