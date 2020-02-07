Advertisement

Faced with growing concern that the rapidly spreading novel corona virus has touched every corner of the world, including in southern California, Chinese Consul General Zhang Ping tried to alleviate the growing fears of the community at a media conference at the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles on Friday. February 7th

Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping speaks to the media about the new corona virus during a press conference at the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Protesters gather on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the entrance to the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

The consul claimed that China had seen signs of progress in preventing people at risk, and said the number of “new cured cases exceeded the death toll”. having regard to alleged cases of xenophobia and racial discrimination.

“It’s time for facts, don’t worry,” Zhang said. “This is the time for science, not rumors. This is the time for solidarity, not stigmatization. “

Nevertheless, the fear spread quickly in the region – maybe faster than the virus.

There were only two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Southern California, one in Orange County and one in Los Angeles County, both of which were reported on January 26.

The man in Orange County who was diagnosed with the disease was released from the hospital last weekend.

In the United States, 11 cases of the virus were confirmed, six of which were reported in California. No new confirmed cases have occurred in LA County since January 26.

The Alhambra recently canceled its annual New Year celebration, one of the largest events for the Chinese community. Earlier this week, nearly 14,000 people signed a petition to close all Alhambra Unified schools, fifty percent of the enrolled students were Asian, for fear of a coronavirus outbreak.

A gala was canceled in Rowland Heights, so that “participants” could instead stream the event live from home.

And a Chinese New Year concert in Costa Mesa was canceled because a lot of people “canceled their own events and told us they would not be organizing large gatherings of their members,” said the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Zhang hopes that the Americans can remain balanced, patient, and kind, as some fear the outbreak will cause racial discrimination.

“Racial discrimination has no place in this society,” said Zhang. “I hope that in such situations we take a fair and objective approach so that we don’t discriminate against anyone based on their origin or race.”

To prevent and prevent the spread of diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying at home in the event of illness.

Public health officials have also urged residents to remain calm, as the coronavirus is now of little immediate concern in Southern California.

Before Friday’s conference, a small group of people gathered to expose alleged human rights violations in China. The group held signs with slogans such as “Human Rights in China NOW”.

“We have no freedom of speech in China,” said Jinze Du, a 23-year-old who moved to Los Angeles last year.