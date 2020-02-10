Girl Talk announces Tour + Ticket Info

Advertisement

Put on your best dance shoes because Girl Talk is officially back. The mash-up maestro, also known as Gregg Gillis, has announced his first North American tour in eight years.

Girl Talk’s comeback trek begins on April 29 and ends in Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Gillis will also bring his confetti-filled sets to Portland, Los Angeles, Austin and Boston before his closing date at the New York Governors Ball on June 7th.

You can find the full itinerary here. Ticket sales start on Friday, February 14th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can buy them here.

Although Girl Talk was a little busy producing hip hop records for Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain and Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect, his last real album from All Day, released in 2010. This work included samples from everyone Strains, from Black Sabbath and 2Pac to Nine Inch Nails and Aaliyah, and was a guaranteed banger (I would know I lost a very expensive pair of Ray-Bans when I overcame a move on a show.)

Girl Talk 2020 tour dates:

29.04. – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

15.05. – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

16.05. – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

18.05. – Austin, TX @ Emos Austin

19.05. – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

21.5. – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

22.5. – Washington, DC, 9:30 a.m. Club

23.05. – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

