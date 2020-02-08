Gina Iniong's struggles in the camp are paying off in circles

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina Gina “Conviction” Iniong made it difficult for her preparations for Asha “Knockout Queen” Roka in the ONE Championship: Fire and Fury card.

But the result speaks for itself. (WATCH: Top 10 Knockouts | ONE: FIRE AND FURY athletes | ONE Full Fights)

For 3 rounds, Iniong beat Roka in the sold-out Mall Of Asia Arena by forcing her Indian opponent to take a comfortable, unanimous decision win last January.

The gold medalist of the Southeast Asian Games 2019 for kickboxing said that it is no coincidence to join as a stronger woman.

“Finding a sparring partner is really difficult, so I trained with men as we prepared,” said Iniong, naming Estrada Dong-As and Edilberto “Scooby” Coquia Jr. as their training partners.

“Trainer Mark (Sangiao) always said that it is better to fight in training than in actual combat, so we did that.”

Their struggles were highly rewarded because Iniong was inviolable from the start. She gradually ended up out of action when she brought “Knockout Queen” out of her comfort zone.

In the second round, she almost killed her opponent with a guillotine choke before continuing her dominance in the last round. (WATCH: ONE: FIRE & RAGE – Full results and highlights for Pacio vs. Silva)

“When I train like I said, I always fight men when sparring and I don’t think I’ve ever defeated them – maybe if they make mistakes, but it doesn’t happen too often,” said Iniong.

“But here you will see in the fight that I defeated them at will – and that is the effect of my training with them.”

The victory was her second victory in The Home Of Martial Arts and brought her closer to her dream fight with Angela Lee, the reigning nuclear world champion for ONE woman.

But that’s the last thing she’s thinking about now, as she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family. (WATCH: Best Performances | ONE: FIRE & FURY)

“Right now I want to rest, vacation, spend time with my husband and family so I can rest and recharge for my next games.” – Rappler.com