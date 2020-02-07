Gilas Pilipinas has yet to hear from parks as the TNT negotiations continue

Advertisement

Program director Tab Baldwin hopes Ray Parks will soon solve his “basketball problems” so that he can become part of the new Gilas Pilipinas culture

Published on February 7, 2020 at 10:24 pm

Updated February 7, 2020 at 10:24 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has never heard of Ray Parks when the TNT guard continues to negotiate with the KaTropa about the upcoming PBA season.

The star of the second generation was missing in action when the 24-member national team started preparing for the first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualification.

“Everyone knows Ray is a bit in the balance at the moment,” said Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin on Thursday, February 6th.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed that KaTropa are still in talks with the talented 6-foot-4 guard who is negotiating a new deal after his two-conference contract with Blackwater, which TNT took over after a trade, expired is.

Parks was traded to TNT in the middle of the Governors’ Cup and helped the KaTropa reach the semi-finals before falling to Meralco in seven games.

Baldwin said, however, that parks are part of their plans, especially since they follow Tim Cone’s plan when he led the national team to a gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Cone opted for familiarity with firepower when he built his team around his core of Barangay Ginebra players and reinforced them with proven PBA veterans.

The national team will do the same this time with TNT, NLEX and Ateneo players who are all connected to the MVP group.

“We want him to be here, we want him to be part of this effort, we want him to be part of this culture, but at this point he isn’t,” said Baldwin of Parks. – Rappler.com