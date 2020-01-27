Giants hire former Browns HC Freddie kitchens as a tight coach

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Joe Judge and the New York Giants are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that the Giants are hiring kitchens to be the tight coach of the team. According to ESPN, hiring kitchens is a move that has been going on for several weeks.

The Browns fired kitchens in December after a 6-10 season, his first as head coach. Earlier this month, the Giants called Judge the team’s next head coach.

In 2004 and 2005, kitchens and courts were together in the state of Mississippi. Judge was first a player and then a graduate assistant, while in 2004 the kitchens were the tight-end coach of the Bulldogs and in 2005 the coach of the back-running.

Kitchens, which originally arrived in Cleveland as a coach for running, became the team’s offensive coordinator halfway through the 2018 campaign after former head coach Hue Jackson was fired. With kitchens that evoke games, quarterback Baker Mayfield broke the NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.

The offensive production of the Browns in the second half of the 2018 season prompted former general manager John Dorsey to promote kitchens as head coaches. In the 2019 campaign, Mayfield threw 21 interceptions and the Cleveland offense wrestled.

Judge and the Giants previously hired ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as an offensive coordinator.

