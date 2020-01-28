Advertisement

A massive fire killed at least eight people and destroyed dozens of boats in an Alabama marina early Monday, with witnesses describing a frightening and rapid fire and fire officials warning that the death toll could increase.

Tommy Jones, a resident of the Jackson County Park marina who survived but lost his brother in cold water, said the fire spread quickly by wind. He looked helplessly at a small boat containing a woman and her children in flames.

“There was nothing we could do,” he said.

Advertisement

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said the eight who were missing were confirmed dead, and “this number may increase, as we do not know how many were on boats” that sank.

The fire started just after midnight and quickly consumed the wharf while people slept. The wooden wharf and at least 35 ships ignited and an aluminum roof that covered many boats melted and collapsed, cutting off emergency exits and raining debris over the area as boaters jumped into the river.

Jones said he was aboard his 35-foot cabin boat when someone came to hit the boat after midnight saying, “Man, the marina is on fire.” Flames rushed from the end of the dock where Jones’ boat was tied up.

Jones said he and several other men released some boats and sent them to drift in the water. When a man placed his wife and children in a small boat, they also released him. Finally, said Jones, he jumped into the water and swam to shore 200 yards away. He thinks his brother Yancey Roper, who lived on another boat, swam in a different direction. Officials later told him that his brother had drowned.

As Jones swam to shore in the water with a temperature in the mid-1950s, he said, “I looked back and this other boat with the wife and children was engulfed in flames.”

At least seven people have been sent to hospitals with exposure to flames or freezing water.

“It was scary. The worst thing for me was that you could hear people screaming for help, and we couldn’t do anything. No one could do anything to reach them,” said Julie Jackson, who lives with her husband and son in a barge on another quay which has not burned.

“There were many people rescued from the water who escaped by going into the water,” Rocky Harnen, assistant to the Jackson County chief sheriff, told the PA shortly after the dawn. “We are trying to bring divers here to look for possible victims.”

People jumped on a boat at the end of the quay because the fire had consumed the middle part and it was their only way out. But then the flames spread to the boat, leaving water as the only way out, said Durham.

“Water was the only place they had to go,” said Durham. “It’s just extremely sad. It’s horrible.”

Michael Watson, a resident of Georgia, said his aunt lived with her husband and five children on one of the burned boats. He said his aunt had been confirmed among the dead and that the authorities were still looking for the other six family members. Authorities have not released the names of anyone killed or missing.

A few hours after sunrise, smoke still rose from the remains of a wooden dock and the pieces of metal that once formed the roof were partially submerged. Police and fire boats with flashing lights were placed near the charred remains and a floating yellow arrow was deployed around the marina to contain the spilled fuel.

Most of the destroyed boats had people living there permanently, but some mostly spent weekends there, Durham said. The park includes a boat ramp, dock and restaurant and offers boat rentals, according to the Jackson County government website.

“Everyone is just hoping to find those they knew on this dock. There were families there. It’s devastating, ”said Durham.

.

Advertisement