Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers well-timed joke about James Harden during All-Star Draft

Thursday’s NBA All-Star Draft was pretty noisy. Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not show much passion when they chose their teams for the February 16 exhibition in Chicago.

The best moment was really a small pettiness when Antetokounmpo was picking a starting guard for his team.

He decided between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when Charles Barkley of TNT stirred the pot by asking: “Don’t you want the Dribbler?” what James Harden of the Rockets means. Antetokounmpo took it from there and said he wanted “someone who’s going to pass the ball, that’s what I want.”

(Giannis took Walker for the record.)

MORE: Full All-Star Draft results for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

First, props to Chuck for using an archvillain nickname to describe Harden, although he does dish the rock for all Harden’s iso tendencies. He was on average 7.3 assists per game en route to Thursday’s late game against the Lakers.

Secondly, Giannis’ comic timing was pretty good. He received that rule without hesitation.

Harden claps back at Giannis during All-Star Weekend – and again on March 25 when the Rockets and Bucks really meet in Milwaukee.

