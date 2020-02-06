Gianna Bryant's tribute to the jersey retirement ceremony was so beautiful

Advertisement

Less than two weeks after a helicopter crash on January 26, she was honored by Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, her father, Kobe Bryant, two of her basketball colleagues, and five other adults in a beautiful ceremony. Vanessa Bryant has posted a series of Instagram videos of the emotional day that included a song sung by her friends. Gianna Bryant’s jersey retirement tribute will bring tears to your eyes.

Corona Del Mar, California Harbor Day School staff and students gathered at the gym on Wednesday, February 5, to commemorate Gianna’s life and legacy by taking off the second kit she had during her time carried there.

“My Gianna,” Vanessa labeled the first of many photos. “God, I miss you. I’m so happy that I woke up to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. “

After a faculty member spoke about Gianna’s violent leadership as a member of the school board, a group of students took the podium to dedicate their Maroon 5s “Memories”.

The girls really delved into the lyrics: “Here are the ones we received / Cheers if you want to be here, but you are not / Because the drinks bring back all memories / From everything we went through / Toast to those who are here today / Toast to those who we lost along the way / Because drinks bring back all memories / And bring back memories, bring back memories. “

See the heartfelt honors.

Gianna’s music teacher then shared the reason why they chose this song and gave a contemplative speech about the influence Gigi had on them.

Scroll down to hear the other cute stories about Gigi during their jersey retirement ceremony.

Vanessa shared a photo of Gianna’s retired framed jersey and wrote, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mom is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. “

While the world didn’t know Gigi as well as her family and friends, these stories about her reveal exactly why they felt that way.