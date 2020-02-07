Advertisement

“I don’t know how you see it, but when it comes to the kids, Wu-Tang is for the kids.” This was Ol’Dirty Bastard, shiny in maroon, semi-coherent. It was 1998, possibly the last year that something interesting happened at the Grammy Awards. Shawn Colvin had just been chosen as the winner of the Song Of The Year statuette. She danced a little on the way to the stage, and then she stopped confused and didn’t know what to do next. Erykah Badu and Wyclef Jean, the two moderators of the award, also didn’t know what to do. Nobody knew. So they just let Dirty keep talking.

Dirty had more to say: “We teach the children. Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best. I want you to know that this is ODB and I love you all. Peace. «A desperate white man in a tuxedo led the dirt dog off the stage. Shawn Colvin looked around for a few seconds, giggled and said, “I’m confused now.” When she finished her speech, the camera panned to Kelsey Grammer, the host of the evening. “I would like to thank Mr. von Wu-Tang for this clarification,” he grinned.

Shawn Colvin wasn’t the only one confused that night. The old dirty bastard was also confused. That was his whole thing. The 1998 Grammys should belong to the Wu-Tang Clan because 1997 should belong to the Wu-Tang Clan. They had just finished their weird and unprecedented solo album run when five different artists released incredible RZA-produced records on different labels before rejoining for the massive blockbuster double album Wu-Tang Forever. The album, fountain pen and everything, was huge, but something else was even bigger. Ol’Dirty Bastard hadn’t expected Puff Daddy to show up after Biggie Smalls’ murder to absolutely dominate pop music and eventually put New York rap at the center of the cultural universe. Wu-Tang were now a side show. Her story was completely confused.

The problems had already started. You can’t have a successful rap crew with nine people without having to deal with a few issues along the way. Wu-Tang miraculously formed a few years ago from a few different, controversial Staten Island cliques. Even more miraculous was that they had gotten over everyone’s wildest dreams, played labels against each other, and developed a comic cosmology that made them the favorite rap crew of every white youthful stoner. But some were more successful than others. For one, Method Man had become a pop star. Some of his comrades were still fighting.

There were other problems as well. The FBI investigated Wu-Tang as a criminal organization. A flood had destroyed RZA’s studio and destroyed many of the beats he had made in his most creative time. GZA, Method Man and (especially) Raekwon had all released messy and inconsistent Sophomore albums. Wu-Tang members of the C-list put high-quality roaring bricks all over the place, and America’s white-clawed teenagers began to notice that they couldn’t just throw their camp advisors and sandwich artist paychecks on anything with that W logo on it.

Until early 2000, Wu-Tang was an empire in decline, a chaotic mass of enemy clans and unrealized plans. And then Ghostface Killah came through, ate experienced giraffe ribs and swung Oprah down and invited us all to go with him like Dorothy. At the beginning of a new decade, Ghost internalized and channeled all of the Wu-Tang chaos into a true masterpiece of American abstract art. That was the highest clientele.

Ghostface Killah started writing Supreme Clientele in a dirty floor hut in Benin. After his diabetes got so bad that he almost died, Ghost went to West Africa and worked with bush doctors because he didn’t trust modern medicine. Ghost lived for months in a tiny village without running water and wrote words without music. His thoughts became feverish, psychedelic. In Benin Ghost wrote the lyrics for the opener “Nutmeg” of the Supreme Clientele, a song that is so dense and distorted that it sounds like accidental speech. It was not like that. Ghost just went deep inside and found strange ways to talk about things he was all too familiar with.

“Hack the O, sprinkle a little snow in an Optimo / Swing the John McEnroe, rap rock and roll”: Ghost smokes a cigar laced with cocaine and maybe also plays tennis. “Portfolio that looks chic in the pantry / My husband has bigger pennies, your shit is hideous”: Ghost is rich and luxurious and not very impressed with the selection of this particular weed dealer. “See how the spirit shines on the throne with King Tut’s hat”: The spirit shines on the throne with King Tut’s hat.

Ghost sometimes tells old street stories on “nutmeg”, but they come out twisted, broken and distorted: “It’s my turn, turn it over /” Lord, forgive me, “cried Miss Sally,” Tracy was shot. “Face / My house was overcrowded.” And sometimes he only plays clearly with the way in which word noises can rain on a track: “Olsive forced lies, flyers with my name on them / Dick did the cover, count how many now Veins on it are it / Scooby snack, Jura plastic gats, booby trap. ”(He also calls himself“ the lively laser eye type ”, which I love so much.)

But the top clientele wasn’t just a vision for a tough guy. It was a product of struggle, insecurity and fear. When Ghost returned to New York, he and RZA got down to work, mixing and revising beats from other producers – from Wu-Tang-Standby-True Master, from Beatnuts-Jester Juju, from Ghosts Barber – to the urgent hard chop -Aesthetics of the album to match. In the middle of the recording, Ghost was serving a four-month robbery on Riker’s Island, a product of a nightclub brawl from years earlier. Further charges were pending when the LP was finished. Ghost talks about his imprisonment in the highest clientele, but finds the strangest possibilities that he could possibly find: “Meet the gym for two weeks, my back is chased / elbows unique / meet the new me now.”

There were also street rivalries. One of the main attractions of the Supreme Clientele, “Clyde Smith”, is only three minutes during which Raekwon speaks through a speech switcher and makes 50 cents of queens growling threats from the young rapper. (50 had released the mixtape track “How To Rob”, and many of the rappers who named 50, including Wu-Tang, were not enthusiastic.) In “Ghost Deini”, Ghost even tells the story of how she did the stomping grounds of the 50s visited and robbed rappers that he finds there. But Ghost doesn’t say any names, and he presents the story with criminal-novel-like minimalism: “Hot night, Jamaica / Came through with a booger-green 68er-Pacer.”

Years later, when the surviving Wu-Tang members returned to their first tour since the old dirty bastard’s death, my Village Voice editor asked me to write a Wu-Tang feature and I tried to get as many members of the group as possible to interview as possible. It was a challenge. I had written a silly little blog post about reunion, and I think it was passed around within the group. This was when I was just getting started on this game when it occurred to me that the people I was writing about might read what I wrote. The members I made fun of did not speak to me. The ones I didn’t make fun of were cool with it. (U-God: “You’re just glad you didn’t say my name!”)

I hunted a ghost interview for weeks and finally waited four hours for the “Back Like That” video shoot so I could spend 10 minutes with him. (Chromeo’s Dave 1 was there too, waiting to speak to Ghost for Vice. I think he had more time than I did.) While I was waiting, I started talking to a guy whose name I didn’t know who seemed to to know everything about me. After a very friendly small talk he explained to me: “We need a good article.” Fortunately, he told me that he didn’t want to send anyone to my Brooklyn apartment to fuck me. But he was also forgiving: “If we like your article, hey! Maybe we’ll send a girl to you! Let your cock suck! “Months later, when I went through the Supreme Clientele’s liner notes for the millionth time, I noticed the name of this guy. He was one of the many, many voices on the album – sketch voices, not rap voices. That was who was when Ghost Supreme made Clientele.

So Supreme Clientele is a strange and unique beast of an album. It’s lively and surreal and literary, but it’s damn hard too, with a lot of pent-up urgency and cruelty. It is art from the middle of the storm. Consider “Apollo Kids”. While Solomon Burke’s neck-jerk rehearsal begins, Ghost scolds every opponent: “All wrong motherfuckers in the joint!” Steal my light! “But when he starts rapping, he turns up the magnificent linguistic Möbius strips:” Yo, check these top killers / Snowy in the bezel as the cloud melts. “This rap was like Ziti, and Ghost was about to throw hair on your back. As a dream dealer who was hidden in the cloud, he remained pounding. That was the single.

The album is full of such moments. Ghost goes on unmoored linguistic benders. His pure chatter is as confusing as it is beautiful: “Starks with the Parcheesi face, tactless, old face / Ghostface! / Jump out of the window for a little taste.” Eiffel, burn a flag in your grass, malicious. “” Suede Kufi wrap, undercover dentist / Rhymes is made of garlic, never finishing when the nails hit. ”

Sometimes Ghost tells lifelong stories that go beyond the aspirating and ridiculous: “We in the opera / Queen Elizabeth rub my leg / had ketchup from a whopper on her dress.” Sometimes he unraveled complicated stories. A language that was so complex that he can’t wait for us to follow her: “Nice as Van Halen to have seen him with his skin peeling at the tunnel. The same child who cut his wrists and talked about the cuffs did it. Feel at home drifting out of space.

Many of our best rappers seem to work with free flowing streams of consciousness: Peak DOOM, Peak Wayne, Peak Thug. Part of the fun of these rappers is following the desperate brainstems and figuring out how they got from one place to another. With Ghost on Supreme Clientele you forget it. You can not. All you can do is step back and marvel at the elegance of this thing that you don’t want to understand. I can’t find it online now, but when the album came out, Ghost interviewed The Source or XXL to explain that he couldn’t explain his lyrics. Ghost even used abstract art as a point of comparison. To paraphrase it here: You may be looking at a painting and have no idea what it is supposed to be. But the asshole who painted it? He knows.

Yet one of the most remarkable things about Supreme Clientele is that it works. It’s jeep music. Ghost was never an art rapper. The Aesop Rocks of the world adopted Ghost as their patron saint, and in a way he was a related spirit to them. But he brought chaos and charisma that always separated him from the underground rappers who could never be the same. Supreme Clientele was still working as hard, vital New York rap music. You could put it next to Murda Muzik from Mobb Deep or Warriorz from MOP and it would slide right in. You could play “Cherchez La Ghost” at a party or in a club. And in the midst of a Wu-Tang free case, Supreme Clientele was a word of mouth hit. Radio, MTV and BET largely ignored the album, and it didn’t have anything to attract these institutions anyway. It still debuted in the top 10 and quickly went gold.

In a way, this was the glorious end of the wild bunch for the Wu-Tang era. In the years after Supreme Clientele, a lot of great Wu music came out – much of it from Ghost himself – but nothing exploded and nothing approached this level of intensity again. Within a few years, Wu was an act of nostalgia, a living memory of a wilder time. Ghost has been talking about making a Supreme Clientele 2 for years. I hope he does. It could be awesome. But it won’t be the highest clientele.

Nothing else could ever be the highest clientele. It’s a freaky, brain-bent opus, a kaleidoscopic ball spray. If you believed in fate, you may think that the entire rise and fall of the Wu-Tang clan was planned to produce an album that was so unique and brilliant. It’s the black opal by Uncut Gems – a work of opaque and unfathomable beauty that reflects stress and violence right in front of you. I don’t know how you see it, but when it comes to the kids, Supreme Clientele is for the kids.