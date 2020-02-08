Get to know the scientist who wants to turn manure into fertilizer

Advertisement

Dr. Michael Angelo "Mike" B. Promentilla, professor at De La Salle University and winner of the P13 million Newton Philippines Science Award, became a scientist.

Young Mike loved reading books when he was a child. But it wasn’t until high school when they were asked to make wine from rotten bananas that he understood the importance of science.

“I was so excited to learn something new and use that knowledge to solve problems that will be important to us,” said Promentilla to Rappler. This feeling was to intensify later during his studies at the University of the Philippines in Los Baños. He took up chemical engineering and researched how to convert household waste into fuel.

Promentilla continued to study chemical engineering at the University of the Philippines in Diliman. For his doctorate, he attended Hokkaido University in Japan and studied socio-environmental technology.

His research interests are very different – from the application of decision-making models and risk analyzes to environmental and energy systems to the design and characterization of sustainable technical materials.

His notable studies include an environmentally friendly cement substitute that uses fly ash or powdered fuel ash from coal-fired power plants. Like the cement replacement project, many of his published works deal with biofuels and the various aspects of sustainability.

This emerges from the research results that were awarded the Newton Prize Philippines 2019 and in which Promentilla and his team find effective ways to convert wastewater into nutrient-rich fertilizers.

“We would like to demonstrate to farmers the potential of recovering nutrients from waste such as wastewater and fertilizer on a farm and use these recovered nutrients as fertilizers for growing their plants. Hopefully this initiative will create a social enterprise that works on the principle of the circular economy of nutrients, ”he said.

The Newton Prize, Promentilla said, was a by-product of what he considers to be his greatest achievement to date. “I think my greatest achievement to date has been building a team that shares my vision and passion for research that can impact society,” said Promentilla.

In 2013, Promentilla was recognized by the National Academy of Science and Technology, the highest recognized and scientific advisory body in the Philippines, as one of the country’s outstanding young scientists. His other awards include the Distinguished Alumni Award 2017 from the UPLB Alumni Association and the Pillar of La Sallian Excellence Award in Research from DLSU.

As a scientist, Promentilla looks up to people like Albert Einstein and Richard Feynman. When asked what he wanted to say to those who want to be Filipino scientists one day, he said:

“Start with a” why “first. Ask yourself why you want to become a scientist, because your answer will lead to your passion to move you, to prosper, and to make progress, despite the many challenges you face. ”

“Second, think big. Think about, or participate in, the global problems you want to solve. Think big by broadening your horizons to enrich your worldview. “

He added: “Start small at last. Start in your own garden, school, or community. Start with the limited resources you have. Learn well from these failed little beginnings to get closer to your goal or dream. “

Promentilla will represent the Philippines at the Newton Awards ceremony on February 12th in London, UK. – Rappler.com