Get online now. California DMV dangerously late in issuing real credentials

California is dangerously below its targets for the issuance of real identifiers and will more than double the number issued each month to reach the millions of drivers without the identity card required by the federal government before the deadline of October 1, officials said on Thursday.

In eight months, the State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued real identifiers to only 25% of California’s 27 million drivers since it began providing the new licenses in January 2018. The DMV is expected to issue minus 1.1 million real identifiers each month. to send them to all licensed drivers who should apply by October.

The problem took on a new emergency on Thursday when the DMV announced it had issued around 381,570 Real IDs in January, down from the number issued in each of the previous six months, including the total of 485,000 cards in December.

Adding to the uncertainty is the troubled history of the DMV, which has been plagued by problems in the past two years, including frequent computer system outages, personnel issues, management and process turnover tedious paperwork which, in 2018, made four people wait at five o’clock.

The inability of the DMV to mobilize and accommodate more residents in need of the new federal cards could prevent millions of people without proper identification from boarding domestic airline flights this fall, officials said. The new ID will be required by the United States Department of Homeland Security as an additional public safety measure for air travel to the United States and for access to federal facilities and secure military bases.

The DMV may receive a deluge of late requests as the deadline approaches and residents may again experience wait times of several hours at the DMV field offices, some officials are concerned.

MP Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) said he was not surprised that the number of real identifiers issued had decreased over the past month, while average wait times have increased.

“We have resumed these growing delays in central California,” said Patterson, vice chairman of the Assembly’s committee on accountability and administrative review. “The problem is the same as it has always been. DMV simply does not have the capacity to do something so important in time. What follows is a huge fusion as time runs out. Californians, be prepared for long wait times everywhere, again. “

DMV officials say they expect 16 million motorists to have applied for a proper identity card before October 1, and 7.1 million have been issued. The figure is based on the expectations many will expect after the deadline because they do not have air travel plans, or do not have a US passport or other federal identification that is also acceptable to board the planes, agency officials said. Some might not apply at all because they don’t want a real username.

DMV director Steve Gordon said Thursday that he is not satisfied with the number of people who have obtained real credentials so far, but is not yet able to fully explain why the numbers of January fell.

“We are very concerned,” said Gordon, who was appointed last year by Governor Gavin Newsom as part of a reshuffle of the besieged agency. “We are doing everything in our power to raise awareness. We shifted from awareness to helping, trying to get people to act. “

The director said changes to the process will be implemented in the coming days to reduce the time spent by Real ID applicants at the counter, and that new technologies, including the ability to download information by computer, will be released soon. available.

DMV officials said one factor that may have contributed to January’s drop in real identifiers was that there were two holidays this month when the offices were closed – New Years and Martin Luther King Jr.

The crush meant that those planning a time to get a real ID are told they have to wait three to four months for an appointment, so DMV officials invite people to an office outside as an appointment.

Times author Christopher Reynolds documented this week how repeated computer outages and long queues required three trips to the downtown Los Angeles DMV office to obtain a learner’s license for his daughter teenager.

MP Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), who held crush hearings for Real ID as chair of the Assembly’s budget committee, said it was “disappointing to see the trend in numbers Real ID drop last month. ”

“We are less than eight months from the start date of October 1, and I remain concerned about an increase in wait times, especially as we approach summer when the additional resources we have given at DMV will be used. the test, “said Ting.

Concerns about the impending deadline extend beyond California to other states.

Eight U.S. senators, including the chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, sent a letter on January 24 to the US Department of Homeland Security asking what emergency plans he has for the possibility that many residents will not have proper ID by October.

“We are increasingly concerned about the potential disruption of air travel if a significant number of travelers show up at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints without acceptable identification,” the senators wrote.

Representative Grace F. Napolitano (D-Norwalk) said that she supported the letter calling for attention to the issue.

“I am very concerned about the fast approaching compliance time and the risk that thousands of Californians will be denied access to their flights if preparation does not improve,” she said. .

Lawmakers have noted that the TSA estimates that only 27% of Americans have obtained a Real ID-compliant license.

A study commissioned by the United States Travel Assn. estimates that only 43% of Americans are aware of the deadline, and 78,500 people in the country seeking to steal could be turned away on the first day of implementation of Real ID. That translates to 549,000 pent-ups in the first week, said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, a non-profit organization created to market California as a travel destination.

“California could lose almost $ 5 million a day if travelers do not meet the requirements of the real ID card,” she said.

The prospect of a return to long hours of waiting worries many state officials. The average waiting time for candidates visiting field offices without an appointment was 43 minutes in January, compared to 37 minutes in December.

DMV spokesperson Anita Gore said the agency had served a record 2 million people in its offices in January, and provides other services, including vehicle registration.

“We are building capacity by reducing transaction times, but with more people arriving, wait times have increased slightly,” said Gore. “As more and more people decide to get real ID as October approaches, we expect wait times to continue to increase. This is why we encourage people to come now. “

Gordon predicted that wait times will decrease again when new processes are put in place in the coming weeks. The increase in wait times in January occurred because the field offices were open fewer days.

“You had a whole bunch of people going through a little funnel,” he said.

Newsom, whose office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter on Thursday, increased the DMV budget by $ 200 million this year, hiring more than 700 additional employees and reducing wait times from their peak in summer 2018.

“Is anyone happy?” Asked about wait times less than 40 minutes at a press conference on January 10. “No. Is there any sign of mission accomplished? Absolutely not. Are my eyes wide open for the Real ID program coming in October? Absolutely.”

Gordon said that new funding, staffing and improvements in computer technology, including an increase in the number of self-service kiosks, allow the DMV to handle larger volumes of residents showing up in field offices.

Asked about his confidence that the DMV will be able to issue at least 16 million real identifiers by October 1, Gordon said, “I am very confident that we will have the capacity to do so.”