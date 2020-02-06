Advertisement

Published: February 6, 2020, 11:26:51 am

AfD parliamentary group leader Bjoern Hoecke, right, shakes hands with Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democrats in Erfurt on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Martin Schutt / dpa via AP)

With the support of the nationalist alternative for Germany (AfD) and the conservatives of Chancellor Angela Merkel, a German prime minister was elected on Wednesday, which shook the consensus of the established parties after the war about avoiding the far-right party.

A little-known liberal free democrat (FDP), Thomas Kemmerich, became the first Prime Minister elected with the support of the AfD, with whom Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) faced the disgust of their national coalition partners.

The CDU and all other established parties have previously outlawed the AfD over the racist views of some of its members.

Merkel’s national coalition partner of the Social Democracy (SPD) accused her CDU of undoing her promise never to work with an extreme right-wing party. The CDU rejected the allegation on the grounds that it was not responsible for the election of the AfD legislators. The ballot on Wednesday was secret.

“The events in Thuringia break a taboo in the history of political democracy in the Federal Republic,” tweeted SPD finance minister Olaf Scholz. “We have very serious questions about the CDU federal leadership.”

CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the national leadership of her party refused to cooperate both with the AfD and to join a state cabinet led by Kemmerich. “The best thing would be for voters to hold new elections in Thuringia,” she added.

The SPD is unlikely to throw Merkel’s national coalition over the vote in Thuringia, but the center-left party said its supporters would protest outside the CDU headquarters in Berlin.

“The vote on the new prime minister in Thuringia marks a new milestone in German politics and harbors the potential for further shock waves in federal politics,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

Kemmerich won 45-44 against Bodo Ramelow, the outgoing Prime Minister of the Left Party. Ramelow’s left coalition was unable to win a majority in the regional elections in October.

Kemmerich, whose FDP is the smallest party in the regional assembly, said he would start talks with the CDU, the SPD and the Greens about forming a government. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans spoke of an “unforgivable dam break, triggered by the CDU and FDP”.

