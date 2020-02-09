Germany is preparing for Sturm Sabine, transport delays

Advertisement

The authorities warned that the storm Sabine, which was approaching from the Atlantic, would bring wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, heavy rain and thunderstorms to parts of the continent.

Great Britain and Ireland – where the storm is called Ciara – were hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning when a strong winter storm started its way through northern Europe.

In Scotland, the roof of a pub collapsed under the downpour and injured three.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), Sabine should smash the northwest of the country from Sunday morning and then gradually drive through central Germany to Bavaria.

“The storm reaches southern Germany overnight until Monday morning,” Jens Hoffmann, meteorologist at the German Weather Service, told DW. “We assume that there will be strong gusts of wind in the lowlands or even gusts with hurricane strength in the low mountain ranges and also in the Alps.”

He added that the storm should not be underestimated and that people should avoid traveling and walking outdoors.

“Given the structure of Sabine, it’s a remarkable storm,” he said. “We must not forget that this is a long-lasting event. You cannot imagine:” It is Monday morning, the front is over. “That is not correct – it continues.”

Sabine / Ciara will wreak havoc

The airport operators in Berlin and Frankfurt stated to monitor the wind speeds closely.

German flagship airline Lufthansa said passengers should prepare for flight cancellations and delays between Saturday and Tuesday, while Deutsche Bahn (DB) urged planners of trips during the storm – especially in northern and western Germany – to postpone their trips ,

“We have mobilized and doubled all our forces in every region,” said a DB spokesman, adding that the staff was ready to react to destroyed power lines and fallen trees.

Sabine, known as Ciara in other European countries, has raised similar warnings in the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In Germany, the Bundesliga match between Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach was canceled, while the Dutch football association canceled all four league games on Sunday.

In Ireland, part of the opening ceremony celebrating the city of Galway as one of the European Capitals of Culture for 2020 was “canceled for public security reasons,” the organizers said.

The storm has two names, as there is still no Europe-wide system for labeling weather systems. In Germany it was called Sabine, as it had been determined by the Free University of Berlin in the 1950s.

