A German governor elected for Germany with the help of the far-right alternative has announced that he will step down and fall victim to the nationwide outrage and condemnation by Angela Merkel.

A post-war consensus between established parties avoiding the extreme right was broken on Wednesday when Thomas Kemmerich won the elections in East Thuringia based on votes from the Chancellor’s Christian Democratic Union and the aggressive nationalist AfD.

The little-known Free Democrat (FDP) politician told the German media Thursday morning that he had justly accepted the mandate and argued that new elections would only play into the hands of the far right and the far left.

At noon, however, Kemmerich changed his mind after meeting his party leader Christian Lindner. “Resignation is inevitable,” he said. “Democrats need democratic majorities.”

Merkel had immigrated to the matter earlier in the day and said it was “unforgivable” that politicians from her center-right party had voted with the AfD to depose Thuringia’s left prime minister and that the result “had to be reversed”.

Left Party outgoing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow The Left was the candidate with the most support in the October elections last year and was widely expected to be sworn in in the third round of a minority government vote.

Instead, it was Kemmerich, whose party had hardly sneaked into parliament with 5% of the votes, who won the secret vote with one vote.

In a tweet sent on Wednesday afternoon, Ramelow pointed out that Adolf Hitler’s NSDAP had first entered the German Bundestag in Thuringia almost a week ago 90 years ago.

Bodo Ramelow

(@Bodoramelow)

“We have had the greatest success in Thuringia. We are really the decisive party there today. (…) The parties in Thuringia, which were the previous government, cannot raise a majority without our participation.”

A. HitIer, 02.02.1930 pic.twitter.com/icDXFSKzC7

February 5, 2020

The branch of the AfD in Thuringia is dominated by the aggressively nationalist wing of the party. In September last year, a court ruled that the AfD head of state, Björn Höcke, could legally be described as a fascist, and said that such a designation “is based on verifiable facts”.

During a state visit to South Africa, Merkel described the circumstances of Kemmerich’s election as “a unique process that broke with a fundamental conviction from me and my party, namely that you cannot win majorities for Germany with the help of alternatives.”

However, Kemmerich’s intended resignation is not an easy matter.

In order to question the control of the CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer over the regional groups of the party, the Thuringian branch apparently refused new elections on Thursday and declared that she wanted to continue working with Kemmerich.

In order to leave the state parliament, the current prime minister must lose a motion of no confidence with at least 45 out of 90 votes,

On Wednesday afternoon, FDP chief Lindner insisted that Kemmerich was “the center’s candidate” and rejected the allegations that the right-wing vote had been arranged in advance and said he was surprised by the result.

Since then, however, reports have questioned the version of the FDP leader’s events. The CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had explicitly warned Lindner that the AfD could use his candidate as a vehicle to gain political influence.

The AfD had set up its own candidate in the anonymous third round of voting without giving him a vote.

The German-owned news website Business Insider cited anonymous party insiders on the grounds that Lindner gave the green light so that Kemmerich could accept his mandate in the event of a surprising victory.

Merkel also seemed to criticize the FDP, a right-wing party with liberal roots that was formerly a natural coalition partner of the Christian Democrats.

It had been foreseeable that Kemmerich could only get the majority with the help of the right. “It must therefore be said that this process is unforgivable and the result must be reversed,” she said.

The events in Thuringia met with protests in several cities in the country, including Berlin, where around 1,000 people gathered in front of the FDP headquarters. In Erfurt, demonstrators formed a human chain in front of the parliament and sang: “Who cheated on us? Free Democrats! “

Leading members of the German “grand coalition” – which was concluded between Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD in 2018 – will meet this weekend to discuss the situation.