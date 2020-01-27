German exports to the UK declined due to uncertainty about Brexit

Advertisement

German exports to the UK declined by around 4% in the first eleven months of last year due to concerns about the UK’s future relationship with the European Union, according to a German trade organization.

The Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry announced that exports to the UK in November fell by three billion euros in November compared to the same period in 2018 to 73.6 billion euros.

This follows successive declines from the previous year since 2015, the year before the British voted to leave the EU in the referendum.

Britain will leave the bloc on January 31, heralding a transition phase that both sides want to conclude with a free trade agreement by the end of 2020.

Eric Schweitzer, President of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, urged the EU and the UK to engage in “intensive discussions” to avoid negative effects for companies on both sides of the English Channel.

According to Schweitzer, Great Britain has already slipped from Germany’s fifth most important trading partner to seventh place since the Brexit referendum.

