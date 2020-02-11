Advertisement

The German digital bank N26 has held Brexit responsible for its decision to withdraw from the UK by closing more than 200,000 customer accounts.

The lender gave the customers less than two months to change their cash. All UK accounts must be closed by April 15th. It has also stopped offering new accounts to British residents.

The move takes place less than a year and a half after the Berlin-based company was founded in Great Britain. The UK had about a dozen employees and the rest of the business was done from Berlin.

The so-called “Challenger Bank”, which attracted investors such as the US billionaire Peter Thiel, the Chinese technology giant Tencent and the Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, made Brexit responsible for its decision to leave the UK after leaving the European Union N26 announced today that it will leave the UK market. Due to the deadlines and frameworks set out in the EU withdrawal agreement, the company will not be able to operate in the UK in due course with its European banking license. “

As late as October, N26 published blog posts that assured customers that things would go on after the Brexit in the UK. These blog entries have since been deleted.

The bank, which has five million customers in the EU, relied on so-called passport rights, which enabled it to use its German license to operate in the UK. The original plan was to use the UK regulator’s temporary approval to continue working in the country after Brexit. Under these rules, EU financial services companies can continue to do business after the transition period ending December 31, 2020, giving them three years to apply for a formal license.

However, the Guardian is aware that the company has changed its mind as it believes that the costs are gradually outweighing the benefits of staying in the UK market.

John Cronin, financial analyst at stockbroker Goodbody, said: “It is a fairly competitive market. N26 has certainly made some progress in saving, but the challenge of monetizing deposits is on the other side of the balance sheet.”

As part of the announcement to leave the UK market, Will Sorby, General Manager of N26 UK said: “We would like to thank all N26 customers for their support. We have carefully planned the next steps to ensure that this process is as smooth as possible for every customer in the UK. “