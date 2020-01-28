German coronavirus patient is a case of human-to-human transmission

Advertisement

Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient appears to have contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany a week earlier, officials say

Published 6:12 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 6:18 PM, January 28, 2020

MUNICH, Germany – Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said on Tuesday, January 28 in the first human-to-human transmission on European soil, according to an AFP report.

The Chinese employee, a woman from Shanghai, “began to feel sick on the flight home on January 23,” said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, at a press conference.

A 33-year-old German, with whom she had attended a meeting in Bavaria, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening. – Rappler.com

