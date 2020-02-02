Georgina Bloomberg is bringing a police car home for the charity from the gala

Advertisement

Georgina Bloomberg has left the last week of the Golden Coronary Heart Awards ceremony behind a patrol car. However, it wasn’t because of any crime – the animal rescue activist was an alternative that only served NYPD officials who wanted to rescue a stray dog ​​that had appeared at a Mattress-Stuy police station.

Bloomberg was a guest in Manhattan with Anna Wintour, Lupita Nyong’o, Tiffany Haddish and Michael Kors, the town of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was honored with Iman and John Demsey. However, some friends were taken aback when they noticed that Bloomberg – daughter of the billionaire former Mayor Michael – was pushed away in a police car after the incident on Cipriani South Road.

A representative from Bloomberg defined: “Sure, it’s true, and it was her first time behind a patrol car.” The representative added that the reason for this was Bloomberg’s work as an animal rescue activist.

A shipment instructed us that a stray dog ​​had previously been dropped into Brooklyn’s 81st District and the station known as the New York Bully Crew – a rescue heart that is a specialty for pit bulls. Since “the group has a relationship with Georgina. , , They contacted her to see if she could take the canine. She mentioned that she could, but she was on the occasion and couldn’t get there immediately. They put her in direct contact with the police, and the police introduced her to the canine, ”says an offer.

The bulls gave Bloomberg and the doggie a carry home. Fortunately, the dog is now on top of their farm and should be quickly prepared for adoption. The next evening, Bloomberg hosted a gala for Rescue Canines Rock with Lara Trump. Sonja Morgan, Eric Trump, Jesse Watters from Fox Information, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Invoice McCuddy and co-founders Jackie O’Sullivan and Stacey Silverstein were also present. “However, the real stars of the night were the dog alongside friends who introduced their own,” we hear.