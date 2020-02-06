Gentle mill denies Nicki Minaj's allegations of abuse

Advertisement

Ex-partners Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill had a childish scream match in the streets of West Hollywood last month, but their recent argument is anything but petty. Minaj has now made allegations of abuse against Mill, claiming that he had beaten himself up, as had his own sister and mother. Mill retaliated by criticizing Minaj for supporting her brother Jelani Maraj, who was recently convicted of child rape.

Let’s rewind for a certain context. Mill and Minaj entered into a relationship after they were released from prison in 2014, and their relationship ended in 2017. Since then, Minaj has not been particularly fond of marrying convicted murderer Kenneth Petty, whom Mill apparently disliked, according to the heated words in which they exchanged views judged January. When Mill liked an Instagram meme that ridiculed Petty’s wardrobe, the rapper went to Twitter to defend her husband, and then everything went up in the air, Stereogum points out.

“Triggerfingers turn to #TwitterFinger’s badly built ass, which is owned by the Queen,” Minaj tweeted next to a photo where Mill was looking at his cell phone. She continued to exclaim him and claimed that he had tweeted about her husband “for a year”. Then she made a very serious statement: “You beat and took in your own sister. Spit on it and glued it on. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. “

Mill immediately denied the allegations, ridiculed Minaj and asked her to stand up for older brother Maraj, who could live behind bars for 25 years for sexually assaulting his own eleven-year-old stepdaughter. Mill distributed his reply to a series of tweets, the second half of which has since been deleted. Everything together is:

“You can only try to kill my career by saying I hit women … talk about your brother who was convicted of rape and you were known and paid for his lawyer … your little brother has too touched this little girl! You know, I know … you want me to bump into your boyfriend and I won’t. You are sad that you are ready to crash your man because you are now losing and everyone in the industry knows that you are a bad person! You knew your brother raped this little girl, so I got away from you!

Surrounded by rapists talk what? Stop playing, you chose a great time to say that I ever got your hands on you … you’re full of hate and the whole industry knows you’re full of hate … and your bag goes running out so you want to destroy me I can’t believe that all industry people let these people survive in the game for so long because they know that they are really bad people and have a bad upbringing … Everyone really knows what’s going on! I’m powerful, I’m never afraid to speak out loud! “

Minutes later, Minaj replied by subtly defending her brother and insisting again that Mills’ alleged abuse was taped. “Imagine you’re talking about allegedly raping a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so people couldn’t like me,” she tweeted. “You can never stand alone. You won’t tell ppl that the mother is on tape and is asking me for $ 20 million to get the charges off. You were close. You know. See you soon.”

Mill replied by sending two short farewell tweets and saying he would withdraw from the online fight and log out. “Go to church, leave me alone!” He wrote. “My girl is pregnant with me and watches me tweet about my ex. It’s very stupid. Ima exit.” Instead, the champions rapper deleted this news just a few hours later and released a new one that denied Minaj’s allegations.

“For clarification, I have not met women and I will not allow my interviews to be filled with questions about her or a situation related to her when I come out to press for my new album!”, He tweeted. “No devil tricks.”

Find out what's left of their Twitter fight below.

