Genesis Invitational picks, sleepers, gambling advice

The Genesis Invitational – formerly the Genesis Open – has always been one of the best events on the PGA Tour schedule, but this year is perhaps the best non-important field we’ve seen over the past decade. Nine of the top 10 players in the world turn off this week in Los Angeles at Riviera Country Club, with Webb Simpson as the only exception. The stacked field means that we will see excellent value for outright bets as soon as we get past the favorites of Rory McIlroy (7.5 / 1), Justin Thomas (9/1) and Jon Rahm (10/1).

Riviera Country Club is playing on a long Par-71 course of 7,350 meters, for which players have to hit the tee hard all week. The three Par 5s are all gettable holes, while the drivable Par-4 10 is one of the best short Par 4s in all golf areas. Players must not only be tall, but they must also form discs in both directions. The rough at Riviera is not the deepest we will see during the tour, but the kikuyu grass is sticky and can lead to some cheeky lies. Finally, the green complexes in Riviera can be punitive if you’re the short-side, and going up and down can be one of the most difficult on tour.

It will be very tempting to get these taller batters full this week, but looking back at the history of this event, we see surprisingly much shorter batters who can find fairways and go up and down the greens. Steve Stricker, Bill Haas and Aaron Baddeley have all won here over the past 10 years, so although off-the-tee statistics are undoubtedly important, we cannot absolutely exclude the short game.

Key statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Around the Greens

Par 4 score (450-475 meters)

Par-5 Scoring

Genesis Invitational Betting Advice, Odds

Fair bets to consider

Bubba Watson 25/1

Half the fight at golf bets is not to reflect on obvious situations, and betting on an in-form Watson at Riviera on 25/1 in as obvious as it gets. Bubba has won this event three times and comes out of the finish of T6 and T3 in his past two events at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale. His statistics are all in line for what I am targeting this week: he is ninth in “SG: OTT” and 21st in “SG: APP” of the season. I was tempted to start my card with Jon Rahm or Dustin Johnson, but there is just too much value to leave Bubba on a course where he just dominates.

Brooks Koepka 26/1

The second bet I am not exaggerating this week is betting Koepka on 26/1. Although Koepka has not shown his best form since returning from a knee injury, he has gradually shown improvement in every tournament he played in 2020. Koepka is too talented a player to be priced at more than 25/1 in each tournament, and the elite quality of this field should help to get the best out of a big tournament player like Koepka. If you look at what is needed to play well here – off-the-tee and short game – it is easy to make a plea for the four-fold Major winner.

Justin Rose 43/1

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Rose on 43/1. Although Rose still has a lot to show in 2020, he must not be higher than 30/1 in any field in which he plays. Rose is one of the best attackers in the world when his game is over, and he placed a T4 finish when he last played this event in 2017. Whether you are a fan of Rose, you should see him as one of the best bets of the week where other players in his class such as Patrick Cantlay (17/1), Tony Finau (22/1), Hideki Matsuyama (26) / 1), Jason Day (35/1), and Adam Scott (35/1), are priced.

Max Homa 110/1

I really liked Homa last week on Pebble Beach, and he came through on the T20 bet with a T14 show. I’m going back to the California resident this week on a course that fits him better on paper than Pebble Beach. Homa claimed his only PGA Tour victory last year at Quail Hollow, which has many crossover features like Riviera in terms of demanding off the tee and features many long Par 4s. Homa currently plays the most consistent wave of his career on the back of seven consecutive cuts and three straight top-15 finishes.

