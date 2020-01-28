Advertisement

General practitioners are encouraged to consider breathlessness and cough as potential predictors of lung cancer, as they are becoming the first symptom to diagnose, as a study suggests.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK. Britain is currently at the top of an international ranking for five-year survival. Almost 13 percent of lung cancer patients still live five years after diagnosis.

Researchers examined 27,795 adult records diagnosed with lung cancer between 2000 and 2017 in more than 600 UK GPs to determine what symptoms patients first saw at the doctor.

The team noticed an increase in cough and shortness of breath when the first symptom patients reported when they were diagnosed with lung cancer.

They found a decrease in patients who reported that the first symptom was coughing up blood or loss of appetite, which is generally considered the main symptom of lung cancer.

The study, funded by Cancer Research UK and supported by the National Institute for Health Research, was led by the University of Exeter Medical School.

Co-author Professor Willie Hamilton said: “Lung cancer is the UK’s biggest cancer killer.

“Our work shows a rapid change in the first symptoms that doctors see. This is probably not due to a change in basic biology, but rather to an earlier discovery.

“It means that teaching needs to change – clinicians need to be aware of the risk of coughing and shortness of breath.”

Sara Hiom, head of early diagnosis at Cancer Research UK, said: “This important study shows that people are now seeing a doctor for various symptoms of lung cancer, such as coughing and dyspnoea, possibly due to past awareness campaigns.

“Most people with these symptoms don’t have lung cancer, but it’s worth letting your family doctor decide if you need tests. If it’s cancer, quick diagnosis and quick treatment make the difference.”

“And although smoking increases the likelihood, remember that non-smokers can also develop lung cancer.”

– The study “Changes in the Symptoms of Lung Cancer from 2000 to 2017: A Serial Cross-sectional Study Using Observational Data in UK Primary Care” was published in the British Journal of General Practice.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, killing over 35,000 people each year. Almost half of people in the UK (48 percent) are diagnosed if their cancer is already at an advanced stage.

“Insanely poor NHS equipment leads to delays in lung cancer”

According to a study by the UK Lung Cancer Coalition (UKLCC), patients with lung cancer of the “miserably poor” NHS equipment are at the mercy. The UKLCC has warned that there are not enough scanners or staff to operate it, and has placed the NHS far behind other European countries, including France, Germany and Spain.

Experts behind the study also said that a simple administration job could double the number of patients treated quickly, but local cancer networks are struggling to fund the position.

Former National Cancer Tsar Professor Sir Mike Richards warned patients about delays in diagnosis and subsequent treatment due to NHS problems. He said: “Our diagnostic capacity is very poor.”

In the UK there are only seven radiologists per 100,000 people, which is “well below” the EU average of 12. The British CT scanning capacity of eight scanners per million people is also well below the European average of 21.4. The same applies to MRI scanners. There are 6.1 MRI scanners for every million people compared to an EU average of 15.4.

A National Optimal Lung Cancer Pathway (NOLCP) was introduced in 2017 to accelerate diagnosis and treatment. One of the goals is to reduce the time it takes a patient to get their first treatment from 62 to 49 days.

However, according to surveys of 17 of the 19 regional cancer alliances, securing funding for this role remains a “challenge”.

Professor Mick Peake, chair of the UKLCC Clinical Advisory Group, said it was a breeze to use a patient path navigator for around £ 20,000 to £ 25,000 a year.

He said, “Our report highlights that appointing an administrator for the treatment of the lung cancer pathway that does not require clinical knowledge is one of the important ways to speed up the patient’s journey and improve lung cancer survival. It’s a no-brainer. “

The report also encourages radiologists to direct patients with suspicious chest X-rays for immediate further examination instead of returning them to the patient’s family doctor for next steps. The UKLCC is made up of high-level NHS lung cancer doctors, charities and healthcare companies.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Welfare said: “Cancer survival rates are at a record high and we are driving millions into effective diagnoses and preventive medical checkups – but we want to save even more lives.”

“We recently announced £ 200million for new state-of-the-art diagnostic devices to improve the quality and speed of cancer diagnosis. With our NHS long-term plan, we will discover more cancers at an earlier stage and save an estimated 55,000 lives a year.

“In addition, the record investment of £ 33.9 billion per year in our NHS will help health care professionals recruit for the future.”

