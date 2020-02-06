Gene Reynolds, director who made war in American living rooms with 'MASH', dies at 96

Advertisement

Gene Reynolds, an adventurous Hollywood director and screenwriter who introduced the absurdities of war into American living rooms with “MASH” and used the difficult schools of downtown Los Angeles as a model for “Room 222”, died at the age of 96.

A child star who became more intrigued by the other side of the camera as he got older, Reynolds died on Monday of heart failure at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Directors Guild of America confirmed.

Advertisement

During a long career, the director also turned to the Los Angeles Times, and in particular the city office, when he fleshed out the first episodes of “Lou Grant”, the popular drama in prime time listening in which Ed Asner – as an executioner but ultimately editor of the caring city – prowls the editorial room of the fictitious Los Angeles Tribune.

Reynolds told The Times that television had long portrayed newspapers in a simplistic way – editors and executives curled up on their readers as journalists made their way through town, eyes more private than real journalists . Reynolds said he wanted to show that the heart and soul of the newspaper was his newsroom, the last waiting room for a thousand different stories.

“Lou Grant”, like “MASH” and “Room 222”, had to overcome criticism, bad grades and nervous system executives to survive. Each, however, became a runaway success, the latest episode of “MASH” attracting the general public for an episode of a prime time series. And Reynolds won Emmy Awards for all three.

The original cast of “MASH”.

(Fox)

Eugene Reynolds Blumenthal was born on April 4, 1923 in Cleveland. His father was a troubled businessman, his mother a model. The family moved to Detroit and eventually Los Angeles while his father was looking for work. Reynolds broke in as an actor on the short comedy short films “Our Gang” and studied theater at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Reynolds was hired when he was only 14 years old by Metro-Goldwin Mayer to play the younger version of the main actors in a long list of films, often in flashback scenes – Don Ameche as a boy in ” Sins of Man “, a young Jimmy Stewart in” Of Human Hearts “and a pint the size of Robert Taylor in” The Crowd Roars “. Convinced that his career would never flourish fully, he joined the US Navy at the height of the Second World War.

When he was released, he turned to directing, working on “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”, “My Three Sons” and “Hogan’s Heroes”, which he told The Times, emphasizing his growing concern that he There was nothing – even life in wartime – that television network could not trivialize.

Reynolds had already had success with “Room 222,” which addressed pressing issues such as the civil rights movement, feminism, and the Vietnam War from a teenage perspective in urban Los Angeles, when asked. asked to take “MASH”.

CBS hoped to capitalize on the huge success of the Oscar-winning 1970 film Robert Altman of the same name, but hoped to offer its audience something more familial and benign.

My friend and mentor Gene Reynolds died, but his brain and heart live in MASH, the classic he helped create, produce and direct. It changed my life and touched the lives of tens of millions of us. Goodbye, farewell and amen, Gene. I love you.

– Alan Alda (@alanalda) February 5, 2020

Reynolds, however, chose to stay closer to the comedic darkness that Altman had found in the story of a group of doctors stationed in an army mobile surgical hospital near the front lines during the Korean War . Although the television series took place during the Korean conflict, the program focused much on the Vietnam War and its characters, the pawns tortured and hollowed out in a war which seemed to them useless.

Reynolds said he wanted to be sensitive to the horrors of combat and the value of doctors and soldiers on the battlefield, but he felt it necessary to focus on the absurdity of it all.

“They are in the middle of a war where everything is designed to kill, but their mission is to put these bodies back together, only to send them back … which is like pushing a rock on a hill only to have to come back down, “said Reynolds to author David S. Reiss for his book” M * A * S * H: The Exclusive, Inside Story of TV’s Most Popular Show. “

Reynolds found the perfect vehicle for his anti-war narrative in Alan Alda, an emerging actor who brought weary cynicism to the character he played, Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce.

Yet, faced with ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney” – 60 minutes of family health – “MASH” almost slipped off the track. The grades were poor, the reviews lukewarm and the executives of the nervous system.

Reluctantly, CBS gave the show a second season, and it took off over an 11-year period, ending with a final two-hour episode that drew 105.9 million viewers.

Alda, Loretta Swit, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell and others around the show said that Reynolds was remarkable for inviting actors into the scriptwriting process, urging them to participate in the development and to the expansion of their characters.

“Gene would walk us through the script, page by page, to see if anyone had questions or suggestions,” said Farrell in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “I thought, do these people want to hear the actors on the script?” Oh, my God, I’m in heaven. “

During his career, Reynolds has been nominated for 22 Emmy Awards, winning six times. He was twice president of the Directors Guild of America.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, and a son, Andrew.