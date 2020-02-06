Gemini Daily Horoscope - Free Gemini Horoscope for Today from AstroTwins

Advertisement

February 6, 2020

While some of you are clearly anchored in reality and, if at all, a bit too literal today, another part could wallow in deep emotions. With the sensitive crescent moon against the Supersizer Jupiter in your eighth house full of intense feelings and obsession, you could fall into an emo rabbit hole from which it is difficult to climb out. The curious thing is that you don’t necessarily want to come out. Treat yourself – for a while – but set a limit and bring it back down to earth.

Show all characters

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, who are referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.

Advertisement

,