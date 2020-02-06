Advertisement

Poorer students are further behind their richer classmates in GCSE performance, official figures show.

Gaps in the proportions of underprivileged and underprivileged students enrolling for and achieving English baccalaureate (EBacc) and achieving more than eight GCSE grades have all increased, according to data published by the Department for Education ( DfE).

The EBacc is a measure that recognizes students following a series of academic GCSEs – English, math, science, history or geography and a foreign language.

The latest data shows that just over a quarter (27.5%) of underprivileged teenagers were enrolled in all EBacc subjects last year, compared to 44.5% of all other students – a gap of 17 percentage points.

In 2018, the gap was 16.4 percentage points (26.4% versus 42.8%).

Moreover, the statistics show that the EBacc average point score for students from poorer families was 3.08, compared to 4.43 for students with a richer background – a difference of 1.35.

In 2018 the difference was 1.33.

The figures from the DfE also look at achieving eight qualifications at GCSE level.

This shows that underprivileged students had an 8 score of 36.7 compared to 50.3 for underprivileged students – a gap of 13.6.

In 2018 the gap was 13.4.

Pupils are considered disadvantaged if they are eligible for free school meals between year 6 (the last year of primary school) and year 11, if they are taken care of or if they are registered as adopted.

In 2019, about one in four (26.5%) students at public schools in England at the end of year 11 were considered disadvantaged.

Nick Gibb said the gap between underprivileged children and their peers remains stable (John Stillwell / PA)

The DfE also publishes a “subordinated gap index” that looks at the relative educational gap between disadvantaged students and their peers.

A gap of zero would indicate that underprivileged young people performed as well as those from more privileged backgrounds.

In 2019 the difference was 3.70, compared to 3.68 in 2018.

Minister of school standards Nick Gibb said: “The learning gap between underprivileged children and their peers remains stable and has fallen by around 9% since 2011 – but we acknowledge that there is more to do.

“Multi-academy trusts make an important contribution to helping disadvantaged pupils with higher progress rates than in other school types. This is encouraging and shows the benefits that can be achieved under the guidance of strong confidence. “

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are disproportionately affected by spending cuts, not just for education, but for all the wider services that should be there to help them.

“Successive governments have failed to invest in those who need it most, and now we see the result.

“This government must have the confidence to change that record.”

