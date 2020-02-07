Gavin Newsom's risky threat to take over PG&E - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom is threatening a state takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric, the investor utility that is currently negotiating exit from bankruptcy.

Taxpayers should be alarmed by the governor’s occasional threats to take over the company at a cost to the Treasury that is unknown but is likely to be in the tens of billions of dollars.

This week, US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali signed a settlement that enables PG&E to refinance billions of dollars in debt owed to the utility’s bondholders. This agreement brings the company one step closer to exiting bankruptcy on June 30.

PG&E has already negotiated $ 25.5 billion in settlements to meet claims from homeowners, businesses, government agencies, and insurance companies that claimed $ 50 billion in losses due to wildfires that occurred on the Equipment of the company and the negligence of the management were attributable.

However, Newsom has refused to approve the company’s bankruptcy plan. Technically, his approval is not required, but the governor of the California Public Utilities Commission must approve the company’s plan for PG&E to access billions of dollars in the state’s new Wildfire Fund.

That is why Newsom uses its leverage to demand that PG&E become a “new company” or that it is threatened with a state takeover. He hopes for a new board of directors and changes to the company’s financing plans so that more capital is available for upgrades and security investments.

What he has not proposed is an amendment to the state’s “reverse condemnation” law, which insurers-owned utilities are fully responsible for damage caused by fire from their equipment, even if they are not negligent , In the past, the CPUC routinely allowed companies to offset losses with interest rate surcharges. This changed in the fall of 2017 when the Commission unexpectedly rejected a $ 379 million uninsured claim from San Diego Gas & Electric for three forest fires in 2007. After the courts upheld this decision, the deliberate blackouts began.

PG & E now estimates that deliberate blackouts will be inevitable in the next 10 years. This man-made crisis, caused by inexplicable liability, has affected insurance markets and has transferred the unlimited potential cost of forest fire damage to people buying policies to protect their homes or businesses. Customers of utilities owned by investors also pay as rates rise to meet the ever-increasing costs.

Would the proposed acquisition of Newsom force taxpayers to bear the costs now borne by investors and interest payers?

It is very likely. The Senate Law 917, recently introduced by Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would allow the state to use an outstanding domain to acquire PG&E and turn it into a public utility. It’s not clear how much that would cost taxpayers, but the purchase would be funded with bonds that would add interest costs by decades.

Another issue is the impact of a government takeover on PG & E’s pension obligations to members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who came to the Vienna press conference to warn flyers of possible job and pension losses. Would the state assume the pension obligations?

Governor Gavin Newsom should be informed in advance of the potential costs of a government takeover of PG&E. The threat may only be a trading chip, but taxpayers should not be forced to participate in this poker game.