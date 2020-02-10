Advertisement

Gauri Khan and her gang of girls, including Maheep Kapoor, are in Jaisalmer to celebrate the 50th birthday of industrialist Arvind Dubash. Yesterday they decided to go on a car ride with designer Sandeep Khosla. Kapoor shared a picture and wrote that they were “shaken and confused”.

Maheep Kapoor also shared a few pictures while hanging around the golden city with Gauri Khan and Seema M.

Gauri Khan also shared only a few pictures. Look here:

Sandeep Khosla also shared some pictures of Jaisalmer.

Buddy Karan Johar is also present. We assume that he didn’t want to brave the dusty back streets of Jaisalmer and get his top outfits dirty.

