NEW DELHI :

As the crude oil market declined after the outbreak of the corona virus in China, gasoline and diesel prices became cheaper by around GBP 3 per liter in 2020. The price of petrol was lowered by GBP 13 per liter and the diesel price of 16 paise per liter.

In New Delhi, a liter of gasoline today costs £ 72.10 and diesel costs £ 65.07. In Mumbai, a liter of gasoline costs £ 77.76 per liter and diesel costs £ 68.19 per liter. If you are in Bengaluru you will have to pay £ 74.55 for petrol and £ 67.28 for diesel. In Chennai, gasoline costs £ 74.90 and diesel costs £ 68.72. Those in Hyderabad have to pay £ 76.62 for gasoline and £ 70.88 for diesel. In Gurgaon you pay £ 72.16 for petrol and £ 64.44 for diesel.

Gasoline and diesel tariffs have been declining since January 12, and in February alone both fuels became cheaper by around 1 Re per liter. Treasury Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Oil Ministry to make petroleum products fall under the scope of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and said it was up to the states and the GST Council to take a call together when they wanted gasoline and diesel in the Bring area of ​​the tax system.

Oil prices hit a new low for the year after hitting a high of $ 70 a barrel this year. Brent crude hit a low of $ 53.63 a barrel and was trading at $ 54.09 (0100 GMT), a decrease of 38 cents. The US company West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents from a low of $ 49.56 to $ 49.94 a barrel.

If the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies decide to cut crude oil production by another 600,000 barrels a day, crude oil prices are likely to rise again. Russia has stated that more is needed to decide on production cuts.

(Input from the agency)