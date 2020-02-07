Gary Russell Jr. and brothers strive for a triple header card as world champion one day soon

Advertisement

Gary Russell Jr. stands under the bright lights of the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. on Saturday evening well before he put his WBC featherweight title at stake against the mandatory challenger, Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

“I work in the corners of my younger brothers for my fight and of course I will compete immediately afterwards,” says Russell Sporting News. “I like to compete side by side and share it with my younger brothers.”

This weekend marks the fourth time that “Mr.” Gary Russell, 31, shares the spotlight with his younger brothers, such as Gary Antonio Russell, 27, clashing with Jesus Martinez in bantamweight action and Gary Antuanne Russell, 23, faces Jose Marrufo in a junior welterweight scrap – both further on the map. The family affair also includes their patriarch and trainer, Gary Russell Sr., who preside over their corners and fellow brother, Gary Allan Russell, who serves as their glove man and assistant trainer.

The feeling of three Russell brothers on the same map never grows old.

“We train hard, work hard at the gym and we feed each other’s energy,” says Mr. Gary Russell.

Gary Antonio adds: “It is always a special time to fight on the same card. But it is also natural for me because I am in the gym with them every day. We run together, we swim together, everything we do is together as a unit. “

While Saturday night gives the Russells the chance to etch another chapter in their collective combat legacies, they have already determined how they can make an indelible impression on sweet science – by ever hitting the world champion three times.

“I think that would be great,” says Gary Russell Jr., the brothers’ only world champion. “There have never been three brothers who have a title on the same card or only three brothers as world champions. We could write history.”

Jermell and Jermall Charlo were the last siblings to co-headline a competition as a world champion. But the Russo trio that it would do would be unprecedented.

Gary Antuanne and Gary Antonio fully agree.

“That’s the whole plan,” he reveals. “Everything has an expiration date, but memories are the only things that last forever.”

Gary Antonio adds: “That would be great. I also saw that happen in the future. I look forward.”

Gary Antuanne, the live thread of Russell’s brothers and sisters, even puts a provisional timetable on it.

“Frankly, I could say a year, I could say a few months,” he adds, referring to how quickly he and Gary Antonio could join their oldest brother to become world title holders. “It depends on how things move in the boxing world.”

After being aware of the elevated ambition of the brothers and the timing to achieve it, Russell Sr. are two cents.

“It is conceivable,” he says. “I don’t want to rush them. But I think a year and a half is a good assessment.”

When the Russells bring it to fruition, there is never a fight about who the headliner is.

“There is an order to which things go,” confirms Gary Antonio. “As long as the older brother, Jr., is still in the game – what I think he will be – he is the head. He is the oldest – of course he goes to the main event. I will be the main event and my younger brother right behind me. “

Russell Sr. believes in his continuous assessment of his sons. that Gary Antuanne has the most promise. The patriarch of the fighting brothers from Washington D.C. made that clear when he gave SN a snapshot of the best in-ring exploits of his sons.

“Gary Jr. has the shot, he has good eyes and hand speed,” says Sr. “He has a real insight for his opponents.

“Antonio – he is deceptively strong. He can really hit.

“Baby Boy,” he adds, referring to Gary Antuanne, “I think he’s the special from the bunch.

“He has a good speed, power, good defense. He has the ability to decide which style he wants to use in battle to make it work. “

He is also the most outspoken boxer, according to Gary Antuanne himself.

“Mr. Gary Russell and Gary Antonio – they talk when they need to talk,” he says. “I, I am more open. I am happier. I like to have fun, have fun.

“If I have a girlfriend … my girlfriend, I don’t want her to come with me if she doesn’t want the pleasure that I have,” he continues. “I’d tell her” Baby girl, I want to have fun, have fun. “

Nice, nice is what the Russell brothers have had, with Gary Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) those six straight wins, including four straight title defenses, rattled since his only loss – a majority decision falls back to Vasiliy Lomachenko in June 2014. Meanwhile, Gary Antonio (16-0, 12 KOs) and Gary Antuanne remain (12-0, 12 KOs) rising rungs from the boxing ranks and blinding in the process.

“By the time my younger brothers reach the point that I am in my career,” the Saturday night headliner says, “I expect they will be better than me.

“My definition of a dynasty is information that is passed on.”

In that sense, the Russells always keep their father’s gems close to their minds and hearts.

“We have a credo in the gym that says,” Success is the ultimate revenge, “says Gary Antuanne.” The use of that credo keeps us honest and modest because it shows that we are still on the same page. “

Adds Gary Antonio: “(My father tells us)” There is a short window and all good things come to an end, so take advantage of it. “I know that boxing is something that I cannot do forever, so I look at it and am ready to leave my mark on boxing.”

Until there are three Russell brothers with triple headliner as world champions.

