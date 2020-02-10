Gannon Stauch's babysitter says she thinks the stepmother is innocent

Advertisement

EL PASO COUNTY, colo. – The babysitter for the missing El Paso County boy Gannon Stauch says that she believes his stepmother was not involved in his disappearance.

Gannon disappeared on January 27th. His stepmother Letecia Stauch said she last saw him between 3:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the way to a friend’s house in his El Paso County neighborhood.

Letecia has received considerable criticism. However, according to babysitter Stephanie Cain, Letecia had nothing to do with Gannon’s missing.

Advertisement

“It’s all mind-boggling,” said Cain.

Cain didn’t move to Oklahoma until mid-January, but most recently had contact with Letecia shortly after Gannon’s disappearance.

Cain babysat for the Stauch family for a year and befriended Letecia.

“I think she’s innocent. She’s not the kind of person who would do something like that,” said Cain, adding, “She’s never beaten up these children. She wasn’t the one who would come up with them. Albert would do that. “

Albert Stauch is Gannon’s father.

Cain tries to clarify Letecia’s name after an interview with Colorado Springs TV station KKTV.

“With the interview, she doesn’t sound like she’s hiding anything. That’s just how she is,” said Cain.

People across the country are following the case. Many have expressed strong opinions about Leticia on social media.

“I’d lose my mind too, but I think she’s overwhelmed,” said Cain.

According to Cain, Letecia may not have a phone and believes that she disabled her Facebook profile on Sunday night.

FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro asked if Cain believed Letecia had harmed Gannon in any way.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I say I don’t think so, in my personal opinion, I don’t think so. I just don’t think she would do that because she’s a friend,” said Cain.

Cain said she had spoken to investigators on several occasions, but was unable to reveal details of her conversations with FOX31.

Alert me

,