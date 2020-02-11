Gangrel searches for Shayna Baszler's vampire attack on WWE RAW

Advertisement

When Shayna Baszler arrived at RAW this week, she certainly made a big impression on the main list. The Queen of Spades was expected, but no one believed that with Becky Lynch she would take all the real blood.

Baszler bit Becky Lynch on the neck and there was blood everywhere. When Shayna Baszler raised her head, there was blood on her face. She gave a scream that looked like a vampire. The company had to process the footage time-consuming.

WWE fans must not forget gimmicks. They went to Google and started looking for the Vampire Warrior Gangrel. We are not sure if they believed that there would be a correlation. Maybe they were all just looking for photos of Gangrel so they could work with Baszler as part of the brood to create new memes.

Advertisement

Twitter classified Gangrel as a trending this week during WWE RAW.

Gangrel is still out and doing indie dates. He also runs Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach, Florida.

Below you can see a screenshot of the Google search trend. It’s easy to notice that people suddenly became really interested in Gangrel when Baszler took a bite out of The Man around 8:36 a.m.