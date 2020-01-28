Gang were like a pack of wolves

Advertisement

A British teenage girl found guilty of group rape in Cyprus was attacked by a group of young men and boys who behaved “like animals”.

The 19-year-old claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Ayia Napa city on July 17, before being charged 10 days later after signing a revocation notice.

Advertisement

She claims she was raped, but was forced to change her account under pressure from the Cypriot police after interrogating her for hours alone and without legal representation.

The attacks were so frantic that she didn’t know how many of twelve boys and young men raped her, she told the sun.

“They were standing in a row, excited, talking and shouting in Hebrew,” said the teenager, who cannot be named.

“I tried to fend them off, but I just couldn’t.

“They were like a pack of animals – a pack of wolves.”

She admitted to thinking that she would die during the incident that happened when she was 18.

She spent a month in prison before being bailed in August. Earlier this month, she flew back to the UK after being sentenced to four months in prison for three years on parole at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.

Since returning to the UK, she has appealed to the Cyprus Supreme Court against her conviction for public injustice.

Political opponents weighed in, and Secretary of State Ahmad of Wimbledon told the House of Lords that the matter was “very worrying,” and Liberal Democratic Baroness Hussein-Ece called it “a grotesque wrongdoing.”

Advertisement