Game of Thrones Stars In Reunion Special Sneak Peek you can experience the past up close

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

What is useless can never die – together with hardly any embarrassing footage game of Thrones Stars from their early years in the present.

HBO has a little insight into that throne This is especially true for reunification, which is fully available on the current limited-edition Blu-ray set, which will be released on Tuesday, December 3.

In the clip above, the moderator of the reunion, Conan O’Brien, shows some behind-the-scenes footage of throne“First season, along with a look at a baby kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Advertisement

After the end of the fantasy drama, it is particularly fun to listen to the younger actors talking about their hopes for the present. “I can’t wait to see what a fight looks like,” says a little Wright (um, pretty brutal, really!) While Turner said, “Oh my god, me am in the Middle Ages! I am no longer in 2009! “

And it seems that Turner’s real friendship with Williams was inevitable from the start. “I think we’ll be friends for a very long time,” beamed Turner, accompanied by temporary footage from her and Williams’ audition for the HBO collection.

Along with reunification in particular Game of Thrones: the complete range Works in all eight present seasons, in addition to deleted and extended scenes, animated stories and lore, background information, audio commentary and the full documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Guardthat previously aired on HBO in Might.

Press PLAY at the top to see the full reunion clip, then leave a comment with your ideas!