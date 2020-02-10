Game of Thrones on their way to Comic-Con for the last time - Which actors will be present?

Advertisement

It’s official: HBO brings Game of Thrones back to Comic-Con for one last hurray the following month – but some MVPs in the collection may be MIA.

The taxi driver confirmed Wednesday’s worst SDCC rumor ever, saying that on Friday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m., a panel will be held in Corridor H for the recently completed phenomenon. Actors who will be present: Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright as well as the showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss (the pair finale was in 2016) a jury) and director / government producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Obviously, GoT creator / EP George R. R. Martin should not be listed in the panel overview. The Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner embody various notable absences.

Game of Thrones stood out for an outstanding motif from the comic-con finale: The present was the focus of production in the eighth and remaining season.

In the meantime, HBO can even play Westworld (panelists embody EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure, plus strong members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel and Jeffrey Wright) and His Darkish Supplies (panelists embody the EP Jane) bring tranters and permanent members (James McAvoy, Dafne Eager, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson) to Comic-Con.

