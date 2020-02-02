Advertisement

When Game of Thrones’ Missandei had to go, says portrait player Nathalie Emmanuel, she at least went with her powerful speech, which was held up excessively.

In a four-second episode that galvanized Gray Worm and Daenerys, Khaleesi’s translator was captured and beheaded by Lannister soldiers as the Queen of Dragons watched from afar. According to Emmanuel, it was tragic that Missandei died in the remaining season of the HBO sequence. Still, it was brave.

“I was very grateful for the power she had when she left. It was an efficient alternative for me, ”says the actress, who will later appear in Mindy Kaling’s 4 weddings and a funeral sequence adaptation in Hulu. “I used to think,” She won’t cry. She will not be stereotyped. She is afraid, but she owns it. “

Advertisement

In any case, Dany’s royal adviser was no stranger to life when he didn’t go her way. “This girl survived slavery. She knew that she might get into a conflict and die. And she or he is proud to own it like a damn bitch, ”says Emmanuel. “And I felt like I did that. I was very proud of it.”

Emmanuel says that she is much less interested in how some of today’s supporters express dislike for the ultimate season, along with a Change.org petition that (jokingly?) HBO says season 8 is new with “Competent.” should make writers “who write the scripts. So far, almost 1.7 million people have signed the cost; Community leader Casey Bloys mentioned not long ago that the re-shoot of the ultimate episode was “not something we thought critically about”.

“Listen, I feel that if you don’t like one thing, it’s absolutely top quality. It’s perfectly acceptable. What I didn’t like was that people signed a petition,” says Emmanuel TVLine. “You may be able to do not request receipts for picture material. You just can’t. The artwork has been created for you and you will both decide whether you love it or not. “

She states that she was “blown away” by the end result of the sequence, which was “a hard plane to land”. I don’t think people understand the company and the amount of labor it took to try to understand it quite well. “- With reporting from Dave Nemetz