Game of Thrones @ Comedian-Con: Arya's solo act, Doomed 'Braime', a better Call Davos spinoff?! and more

Although the empire’s protectors were not present behind the scenes, Game of Thrones continued to trustfully recognize their feelings on the remaining San Diego Comedian-Con panel of the present.

Overall, the supporters of the present have treated the fake members of the present respectfully, who took half within the victory lap view. Avoid wasting good-natured “boos” once they linger for a while during the HBO celebrations of fantasy drama. (And with no alternative for fan questions at the finish line, it was just as unhealthy because it was bought.)

The fake members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Maisie Williams (Arya), Isaac Hempstead (Bran), Jacob Anderson (Gray Worm), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Liam Cunningham (Davos) were represented in the chase. Sequence co-creators / showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who was originally seen at first glance, withdrew from the opportunity on Wednesday, as did Iain Glen (Jorah), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and director Miguel Sapochnik.

Here are some highlights for this occasion:

* “Someone left a few espresso cups here,” Coster-Waldau joked at the top of the panel because all of the members jokingly raised cups that resembled those that happened to appear in a season eight scene.

* Hempstead Wright, whose character was at the head of the king in the finale of the collection, joked that the ability had occurred to him. “I now drive households and friends to seek advice from me, only as ‘your mercy,'” he said. “In all respects, Westeros is now a surveillance state in which Bran is aware of what everyone seems to be doing.”

* Anderson said he imagined Gray Worm in Naath “to keep his promise to Missandei, to sit by the sea, to eat Piña Coladas, and to defend everyone.” “Was actually a one-time deal.”

* Hill was asked if he regretted not liking the end of Varys so much. “Actually, I don’t regret starting the petition,” he said, making the group laugh. He reaffirmed his love for the present and everyone involved, and found that the main theme of the collection was “futility of struggle and futility of struggle”. If you happen to take a factor out of this whole present, take it. “Oh, and when Daenerys had Varys killed for treason,” I swear the dragon thought twice, “added Hill.” There are methods to get fired to become, and that was one of the best. “

* Cunningham has a thought for one of the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-offs: “I think it has to be called Better Call Davos. Just a suggestion, ”he said.

* If Jaime hadn’t returned to Cersei and been crushed by the Pink Hold collapse, could he and Brienne have tried? Excuse me, the shippers of “Braime”: Coster-Waldau says no – and this feeling brought a few positive votes to the group in corridor H or they would say: “I will have to maneuver onto another person”, he explained. “It is too difficult.”

* Williams solved a problem that successors had been debating after the Battle of Winterfell: did she run away to kill the Night King on Jon’s orders, or did she act alone? “She did it on her own,” said the actress, but wrote to Melisandre that she had given Arya the impetus to do what she had to do.

* Panelists were asked whether or not they stole something from the set, and Hill had the best answer: “I stole most of the scenes I was in.”

* Anderson agreed with some information he received from producers related to the Gray Worm worm. “I instructed to buy a factor: ok, no balls,” he said, making the group roar with laughter. Cunningham quipped: “This is how Jacob was really described, not his character,” quipped Cunningham.