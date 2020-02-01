Game of Thrones backlash: HBO boss says media are not accountable

Advertisement

Game of Thrones’ solid member, Conleth Hill, could hold the media responsible for the extreme risk that the ultimate present season poses, but HBO doesn’t.

In the last week of the Comedian-Con panel, Hill dismissed the eighth season’s retroactivity as a “media-driven hate marketing campaign.” In an interview with TVLine, however, HBO President Casey Bloys counters: “I do not assume that the media are subject to a fee.”

Bloys believes the fire reaction to the last six episodes was inevitable. “This is the excellent news / dangerous information that has been so widespread from some people in the audience – if you finish it, people have very specific ideas about how it should end,” he muses. “And really, the only factor that basically comes out is that the creators have informed the story that they had to inform.”

And Bloys does not see that the controversy quickly comes to a standstill at all times. “It’s a bit like belief and politics – nobody will convince anyone of their opinion,” he explains. “I think the whole present – and especially the ultimate season – is likely to be discussed for years to come.”

And for the report, Bloys says he’s not showrunner David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ decision to abruptly withdraw from the Comedian-Con panel mentioned above. “I don’t know [why they retired],” he says. “However I will personally inform you, I will usually choose one thing that will bring me closer.” Oh, I don’t want to try that. “