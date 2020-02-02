Advertisement

The major backlash from Game of Thrones’ eighth and remaining season caused a stir on Tv Critics Assoc on Wednesday. On a press tour in the summer, HBO President Casey Bloys weighed on the smoldering controversy.

“There are only a few disadvantages to a massive fashion gift,” Bloys informed the reporters at the end. “

Much of the criticism of the ultimate season was directed against show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, with an angry fan who even submitted a Change.org petition requesting that the ultimate episodes be “run with competent writers” run-ins, the competitive couple left the Game of at the last minute Comedian-Con Thrones Panel

When asked if the Emmy Nick’s Game of Thrones tsunami mitigated the setback last week, Bloys said, “Thirty-two Emmy nominations are actually good confirmation.”