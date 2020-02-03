Galatasaray technician confirms Falcao will not be against Real Madrid

Advertisement

The physical situation of Radamel Falcao García continues to give rise to talks in Turkey, even though the vp from Galatasaray gave part of the calm and guaranteed that the espresso damage could not be alarmed and the information received this Friday is not complete encouraging.

The samarium has been working with physiotherapists for more than four weeks to solve the problem in the Achilles heel. However, the Lions’ final video games have been postponed and sparked in the Turkish press and fans of the Cim-Bom field who want to return before “El Tigre” returns.

Membership returned this Friday, under the direction of her trainer, to send an official report on the participant who covered the sport against Real Madrid through the Champions League the following Wednesday, November 6: “Radamel Falcao will will be in Spain but will not play there he will use his remedy. He cannot return to the pleasure fields for another ten days or longer. “

Advertisement

The above statements by Fatih Terim are said to become IN Sports activities after his team’s victory over Rizespor with a 2-0 rating.

You might like it too.