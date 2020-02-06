Gaining this theory about Hannah Ann 'The Bachelor' involves Venmo stalking

Advertisement

If you can’t wait to find out who wins Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, this theory about Hannah Ann’s win at The Bachelor is frankly pretty damn convincing. Obviously, it is not certain who will win until the show’s final officially airs, but some secret fans have come to the conclusion that Sluss will definitely be the woman who will leave the show with Weber’s heart. The first clues that fans use as evidence that Sluss and Weber are currently together are that she is the only candidate from Weber’s season with a private Venmo account. (Weber’s account is also private.)

For those of you who haven’t been chasing your crushes and exes on Venmo for hours, here’s the tea: you can get a lot of information about someone’s romantic life based on who they are Venmo-ing. So if Weber and Sluss tried to keep their official relationship secret, it would make perfect sense to keep their Venmo accounts private. Oh, and did I mention that another fan allegedly found out that Weber and Sluss are supposedly friends on Venmo? Really no need for it unless you hang up regularly and pay each other back for things.

In addition to the private Venmo accounts, another fan claimed that Sluss posted with the same golf bag that Weber has. Obvi, that doesn’t necessarily have to mean anything (she could go out with someone who also has the golf bag or the same golf bag herself), but it’s something.

Finally, I would like to draw your attention to the latest note that Sluss and Weber are something special: On February 5, Sluss posted a picture of himself on board a small aircraft next to the heading: “This co-pilot is ready to take off ♥ ♥ ️” I have to Do you remember that Weber is a pilot? !!

In addition to all of the clues posted on social media, Weber really does seem to like them.

“I am really keen on someone who is persistent and shows me that he is there for me and how excited he is for me. Your intention was so obvious from the start and from the start all night,” said Weber on February 5 to Cosmopolitan when asked why he chose to give Sluss his coveted first impression. “She definitely put a lot of emphasis on seeing me, and although some people think it’s too much, I loved it. Every time she came back I had a smile on my face, got the butterflies Conversations we had heard. ” About her connection to her family and how we instantly connected was something special. It was a pretty easy choice. “

Hey, if it was “easy” to give her the first impression, she rose in the first episode of his season, maybe it will be “easy” to give her a ring in the finale.