Go Clover!

Gabrielle Union took out her previous cheerleader costume “Deliver It On” to create a Halloween twin with her eleven-month-old daughter Kaavia.

The 46-year-old actress, who played Isis in the film from 2000, shared a collection of pictures of herself and the toddler with matching clovers outfits on Instagram on Sunday, which were torn straight from the set of the popular film.

“Introduced. #CaliforniaLove, ”Union labeled the shot.

The star, who is married to Dwyane Wade, a newly retired basketball player, announced in September that her daughter’s matching outfit was tailored by the Midza restaurant chain and given to the household during a recent trip to Nebraska.

The mom-and-me pictures were also shared on Kaavia’s private Instagram account with the cheeky headline “I tried to steal our bit, whatever you look like …”.

And it wasn’t just the followers of the Union who were impressed by the costumes. Taraji P. Henson commented, “You received Halloween,” while Kimora Lee Simmons agreed, “Halloween canceled,” and Halle Berry was only shocked and wrote “OMG” with a single flame emoji.