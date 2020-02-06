Gabbard campaign to protest CNN Townhall over New Hampshire Snub

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard greets supporters at the State House in Concord, N.H., November 5, 2019. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) plans a protest outside the New Hampshire venue, where CNN will host town halls next week before the state’s main event after Gabbard was banned from the two-day lineup – despite polling guests Andrew Yang , Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

“This attempt to silence Tulsi is bigger than one person. We as voters have the right to hear from ALL candidates and have our votes cast. No institution should be allowed to censor democracy. That is why we are betting us against CNN on Wednesday, February 5th, demanding that our voices be heard, ”the Gabbard campaign told Fox News.

Gabbard informed the network last week that it had tried to be excluded but had received no response.

“I think we have contacted more than once and received no explanation. I don’t even think we have had an answer so far about why they are excluding the first female combat veteran who has ever run for the President, the only colored woman in the race, ”she said.

Gabbard is currently sixth in New Hampshire at 4.7 percent, while Yang scores 3.7 percent and Tom Steyer 3.1 percent, according to a RealClearPolitics survey average.

Patrick, who does not even log in on average, scored 0.4 percent in the latest survey by Boston Globe / Suffolk University in New Hampshire.

Gabbard has publicly criticized CNN’s treatment of her campaign and criticized the news network during the October debate after a CNN analyst described her as a Russian asset.

“The New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like me for calling for an end to this regime change war,” Gabbard told the Ohio crowd. “. , , This morning, a CNN commentator on national television said I was a Russian asset. Completely despicable. “