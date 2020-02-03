Advertisement

Yasmin Wijnaldum cast a nifty shadow over her ex G-Eazy after sharing a PDA video with Megan Thee Stallion. Yasmins Insta Submit is a temper.

Nothing happens to you G-Eazy and Megan Thee stallion, Yasmin Wijnaldum thinks it’s funny Victoria’s secret mannequin noticed, like everyone else, that a video of the rapper was on Instagram on February 2nd, and she or he jumped into her account to cast some nifty shadow over her ex-boyfriend. Yasmin, 21, posted a GIF of Nicki Minaj hysterically laughing called “temperament” to her Instagram story, after which G-Eazy promptly played out on the platform. No sentence about whether she ever followed Megan – however, now doubt it. The PDA video was on fire.

The drama started when the 30-year-old G-Eazy released a shocking (to say the least) video of his Instagram story, which confirmed that he was going to snuggle up on the sofa with the rapper “Sizzling Lady Summer Season” (24th) deleted, he actually sucks on Megan’s face as he wraps around her body. Wherever they are, it is public. A poor man turns third on a sofa in the background. Megan wears the identical outfit she rocked for the Tremendous Bowl. So it seems their pleasant evening has arrived here after the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs received the evening. You can see the now deleted video from G-Eazy HERE!

It seems that the rapper “I Imply It” and Megan were together all evening. The two are noted to be dancing at a Tremendous Bowl bash, and G has posted a photo of Megan in her Tremendous Bowl outfit, which is labeled with blue coronary heart emojis.

G-Eazy and Yasmin were connected for the first time in February 2019 and have been robust since at least September. The couple visited the Savage X Fenty Trend gift after the September 20 meeting, the place where they met G’s ex-girlfriend, Halsey, It is unclear when G and Yasmin broke up afterwards. However, her last photo of him on Instagram is from September.