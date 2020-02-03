G-Eazy kisses Megan Thee stallion in new videos & fans are shocked by the possible romance

Advertisement

Fans rave that G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion may be a brand new couple after packing in a series of Instagram films on the PDA after the Tremendous Bowl on February 2.

Problems seem to warm up between G-Eazy and Megan Thee stallion! The stars were among many who celebrated throughout Miami during the Tremendous Bowl weekend. However, in a video posted on G-Eazy’s Instagram story, they (actually!) Fixed the problems to a certain extent. The video that has now been deleted shows the rapper frolicking with Megan’s face as they settle down on the mattress together. Megan wears the identical outfit she was wearing on Tremendous Bowl Sunday, so it seems the PDA has arrived here after an evening of partying after the massive recovery.

Various of the couple’s films from the Tremendous Bowl weekend have also surfaced online. In a clip you can see them dancing very well while they are taking part in a celebration. Another confirmed that they are talking in the background while others are dancing. G-Eazy also posted a photo of Megan in her Tremendous Bowl outfit and added a line of blue heart emojis. It’s unclear whether this was just an entertaining Miami gig or something special is happening right here, but fans can’t stop talking about both methods. “I’m getting up, G Eazy, G F *** Eazy, kissing Meg?” Wrote a certain person. “Yes, I don’t have a great day.” Another added: “So you tell me Miss Stallion is courting G-Eazy?!? I don’t notice …”

Apparently, G-Eazy’s ex, HalseyShe was also in Miami for the entire Tremendous Bowl weekend when she performed on one of many pre-game events on February 2nd. An intercom in the crowd even tried to get her attention by repeatedly reciting G-Eazy’s identity, but nothing made Halsey angry and made her name him in the entrance area of ​​your entire room!

Advertisement

“If you happen to say G-Eazy again, I’ll throw you out of this construction,” Halsey instructed the Heckler. “I’m kidding you, look at me. I’m going to kick your damn membership. You won’t treat me so disrespectfully in my presence. “