FX's Y: THE LAST MAN loses his leading man

Credit: FX

Barry Keoghan

Photo credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

FX is in danger Y: The last man According to Collider, the television series has lost its lead actor Barry Keoghan. Keoghan was announced to play Yorick Brown and was already filming a pilot for the show before making a “big restart” towards the show and showrunner.

The Killing’s Eliza Clark is now leading the show with Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Amber Tamblyn, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.

Keoghan recently finished filming The Eternals at Marvel Studios, where he plays Druig.

FX announced this in early 2019 Y: The last man would debut in 2020.