Further case of coronavirus brings UK total to four

Another person has tested positive for coronavirus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to four.

The last patient diagnosed had come into contact with a previously confirmed British case and is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, said chief medical officer for Professor Chris Whitty, England.

The new case comes after another plane with British civilians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan landed in Oxfordshire.

The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreigners, arrived in RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30 am.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Commonwealth said it was the second and last flight chartered by the government and that British executives and military doctors were on board.

A passenger gives a peace sign when coronavirus evacuees coaches arrive at the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center, in Milton Keynes (Aaron Chown / PA)

While the virus’s death toll in China rose to 811, Prof. Whitty said, “Another patient has tested positive for new corona virus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to four.

“The new case is a well-known contact person from a previously confirmed UK case and the virus was transmitted in France.

“Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard to track patient contacts from the UK cases. They successfully identified this person and provided the right support.

“The patient has been transferred to a specialized NHS center at the Royal Free Hospital and we are now using robust measures to prevent infections to prevent a possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is extremely well prepared to handle and treat these cases, and we are working quickly to identify further contacts with the patient.

“This patient has followed the NHS advice by isolating himself instead of going to A&E. For the latest advice, go to gov.uk/coronavirus. “

From 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said a total of 795 tests were completed in the UK, with 4 tests positive and 791 negative.

The last confirmed case does not come long after five Britons have been tested positive for coronavirus in France.

The four adults and a nine-year-old child were diagnosed after they came in contact with a British citizen who had recently returned from Singapore, the French health ministry said.

The five British citizens, who are not in serious condition, stayed in the Contamines-Montjoie Alpine resort near Mont Blanc.

French officials said the British national who was in Singapore returned on January 24 and spent four days in the area in Eastern France before returning to England on January 28.

(PA graphic representation)

The five British whose diagnosis was confirmed, as well as six fellow countrymen with whom they had close contact, were taken to hospitals in Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble on Friday evening.

The chalet where they stayed housed a British family who lives in Contamines and another British family who was on vacation.

The sick child lives in Contamines and goes to a local school, and took French lessons at another local school, regional officials told a news conference on Saturday.

It is clear that the third case confirmed in the UK is a man who contracted the disease in Singapore.

He is a middle-aged British man and is considered the first British citizen to contract the disease.

He is supposed to be diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Thursday afternoon, where there is an infectious disease department.

Two other patients who had recently traveled from China are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Center for Infectious Diseases in Newcastle.

One is a student at the University of York, while the other is a family member.

The coronavirus death toll in China – now at 811 – exceeds SARS deaths in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

The fourth case in the UK was confirmed not long after a British man in Mallorca tested positive for the corona virus.

His wife and two daughters tested negative, the Balearic government said.

The passengers on the charter flight were taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference center in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they were placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Staff outside Kents Hill Park training and conference center in Milton Keynes (Aaron Chown / PA)

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the repatriation flight had reduced 105 British citizens and relatives, as well as 95 European citizens and relatives.

The ambulance service said the presence of the group in Milton Keynes would not pose a risk to the local population.

The first group of Britons who returned on a flight last month are continuing their quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital, Merseyside.

Elsewhere, the British honeymooner Alan Steele, who had been transferred from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to the hospital in Japan with corona virus, would feel good and cheerful.

Staff on the Diamond Princess cruise ship (@ daxa_tw / PA)

Mr Steele, from Wolverhampton, was moved to the hospital on Friday, while his wife Wendy remained on board the ship.

The liner was isolated in the port of Yokohama before they returned to the sea, with 61 people taken to the hospital after having tested positive for the virus.