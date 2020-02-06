Advertisement

A fox caused chaos after walking to parliament on Thursday evening. The creature was discovered by employees who climbed stairs to Portcullis House and avoided the police.

On the Twitter account of the conservative MEP Julia Lopez it said: “Team Lopez: just leaves the office in Westminster and sees how a fox climbs on an escalator to Portcullis House!

“We have seen some strange things in Parliament since 2017, but that’s the best!”

Labor MP Kerry McCarthy later tweeted a photo of what appeared to be foxy droppings outside her office, signaling that the fox was now two stories higher, along with the hashtag “#Foxontherun”.

The police, who were said to be wearing large gloves, appeared to catch up with the fox as it reached the fourth floor and finally managed to pack it in a box.

Footage shared on Twitter later showed how the fox was removed from the building on a wooden panel covered by a blue box.

The animal was then released nearby. Dazed and confused, she avoided oncoming traffic, hurried into the night and ended this very British incident.