The presentation will summarize the people responsible for dubbing Elsa around the world.

The Academy Awards official Twitter account has announced that the Oscars evening will be a special musical gift for the film Frozen.

10 Elsas will gather on stage to sing the long-lasting music “Into the Uknown”, but not only that, it is the gathering of actresses and singers who gave the lively character around the world their voice with the Mexican have Carmen Sarah, who dubbed Elsa in Latin America.

The voices of # Frozen2s Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will be part of @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage and for an unforgettable efficiency of “Into the Unknown” at # Oscars. pic.twitter.com/3G41ROfYT7

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 7, 2020

At the same time, the performers of the music in international locations such as Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand are up to date, so that the presentation guarantees an emotional interpretation of a global character. This could enable us to come closer to the variations who have heard and admired very different components of the world since the start of the second Frozen film.

The Mexican dubbing is filled with expertise, so the feedback from Carmen Sarahí about the support and satisfaction in social networks is up to date and wish her all the best for her presentation of tomorrow.