From racist oddball to challenging hero

Advertisement

Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote against Donald Trump The front page of The New York Times on Thursday highlighted the strange new respect for the Utah Republican – the same candidate he spent in 2012 standing between Barack Obama and a second term – in Mark Leibovich’s “Act of Defiance.” a party that he had “personified. “In a text field on the jump page, Romney was brave:” To recognize that breaking ranks can have unimaginable consequences. “

Tim Graham from NewsBusters recently reminded us of how Leibovich happily handled Obama’s smear tactic against Romney in 2012.

Leibovich’s tone has become far more respectful after Romney cast the only Republican vote to accuse:

Advertisement

Utah Senator Mitt Romney never became president, but he deserves a new award Wednesday: He is elected as the first senator in American history to remove a president of his own party from office.

Mr Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, said he expected his party to come to a swift and extreme blame for his lonely act of defiance, He was not wrong.

….

“Attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is as tremendous an attack on the Constitution as possible,” Romney said in an early morning interview in his Senate office before the vote and an afternoon speech in which he choked when he explained his decision.

Mitt Romney became a bold Times profile in a single voice that polluted him as a racist in 2012 and ridiculed his Mormon beliefs.

His vote has facilitated the rapid development of the Republican Party into a unit that has completely succumbed to Mr. Trump’s vise grip ….

On Wednesday, Mr. Romney made his decision in the Senate in the context of his faith, his family, and the way in which history would remember it.

It was a cathartic moment for democratic senators.

When Mr. Romney announced in the Senate how he would vote, Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, dabbed his eyes.

The Times followed with “Impeachment Briefing: Trump is Acquitted” by Noah Weiland, who spoke to Leibovich about his article. Leibovich raved:

[Romney] said he woke up before 4 a.m. every day and tortured him a lot. He read a lot: the constitution, the federalist papers, many political biographies. He took it very seriously. It’s easy for a politician to say that, but I actually believed him. as it is in the Senate right now. It has various forms of being hacked in grocery stores, what happened to him in Florida over the weekend ….He said he was ready to do so to choose his conscience.